Kansas State

Pumpkin production can benefit from conservation practices

By American Society of Agronomy
Phys.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePumpkins (Cucurbita pepo) are a common vegetable crop sold at local pumpkin patches and farmers markets, in addition to commercial production. In 2019, the value of harvested pumpkin was worth $180 million. In addition to the value of harvested pumpkins for commercial use (canned pumpkin, produce departments, etc.) pumpkins...

phys.org

Sioux City Journal

LETTER: Conservation methods benefit generations to come

In honor of agriculture week, I wanted to share our personal story to demonstrate how Iowans on small farms and acreages can do to their part to enhance water quality and sustainability. My wife and I raise four children, a handful of miniature Herefords, chickens, and ducks on our eight...
SAC COUNTY, IA
Agriculture Online

Can practicing presence make farming less stressful?

Growing up on a grain and beef farm in western Minnesota Alma Jorgenson knew what stress looked like on her family’s operation. Her eyes were opened after getting a job at the local, small town grocery store in high school. “I don’t think I realized that it was such...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Raising cattle on native grasses in the eastern U.S. benefits farmers, wildlife and the soil

Early on a cool June morning, heavy dew lies on the grass of rolling farm country somewhere in Tennessee, or Missouri, or Pennsylvania. Small patches of fog hang in low lying pockets of these fields. In the distance, hardworking farmers are starting their day. Farm equipment clangs, tractors roar to life and voices lining out the day’s work drift on the air. This pastoral scene is repeated thousands of times each morning across rural America. But something is missing: the exuberant “Bob bob white!” call of the bobwhite quail that for generations was the soundtrack to summer mornings. Once abundant across...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
AGRICULTURE
BobVila

Pruning Tomato Plants: 6 Mistakes Most First-Time Growers Make

Tomatoes are America’s favorite garden “vegetable” to grow. Botanically a fruit, the tomato was classified as a vegetable by the U.S. tariff law of 1887 because it’s served with dinner, not as dessert. Today, there are more than 10,000 varieties in many shapes, sizes, and colors....
GARDENING
94.5 PST

Snake-Like ‘Jumping Worms’ Are Headed For New Jersey

It sounds like the plot from a bad horror movie, but it is real life. An invasive species of jumping worms from Asia have been reported in Massachusetts and Minnesota and are listed as a "species of concern" in several states including New York. It's just a matter of time...
ANIMALS
#Soil Erosion#Soil Conservation#Soil Health#Soil Management
CNBC

Why vertical farms are moving beyond leafy greens

Indoor vertical farms have been touted for their ability to grow leafy green vegetables like lettuce in warehouses year round. Bowery Farming, one of the U.S.'s largest vertical farm companies, says it can grow more than 5.5 tons of produce daily. And in a bid to expand its portfolio the company is adding a new crop to its roster — strawberries. About 90% of strawberries in the U.S. are grown in California. The state's strawberry harvest runs from early spring until fall.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Blade

Protected farmland won't be put back into farming, at least for now

The federal government has no appetite for reversing environmental protections for as many as 22 million acres of farmland dedicated to conservation, at least for now. While that might sound like a lot of land, the U.S. Department of Agriculture points out that only about 1.3 percent of the cropland and pastureland enrolled in its Conservation Reserve Program is actually considered prime farmland.
OHIO STATE
Smithonian

1.4 Million Urban Trees May Fall to Invasive Insects by 2050

In a new study, researchers found that invasive insects in the United States could kill approximately 1.4 million urban trees by 2050, which would cost over $900 million to replace, reports Vishwam Sankaran for the Independent. Hot spots predicted to have the most urban tree mortality were Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Chicago,...
ANIMALS
The Oklahoman

Viewpoint: All Oklahoma families can benefit from empowerment accounts — not just the rich

State legislators are currently considering a bill, Senate Bill 1647, that would allow Oklahoma parents to redirect a portion of their state education tax dollars to support private school tuition. Under the bill, sometimes called the Oklahoma Empowerment Act, parents would be the recipients of Oklahoma Empowerment Accounts, which would contain at least $3,500 per child. If parents choose to send their child to public school, the money would go to fund the public school system...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Phys.org

State officials: Bird flu found at Indiana duck farm

Avian influenza has been detected in a northern Indiana duck farm, state officials said Thursday, marking the disease's spread to a third poultry species. Laboratory testing of a commercial duck flock in Elkhart County has come back as presumptively positive for the virus, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health said. The samples are being verified at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Iowa.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Hinton News

West Virginia's spring gobbler season opens April 18, youth season open April 16-17

SOUTH CHARLESTON, (WV) — West Virginia’s spring gobbler season opens on April 18 and continues for five weeks to May 22, according to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR). Hunters can harvest one bearded bird per day with a season bag limit of two. This year’s youth season will be the weekend of April 16-17. Youth under the age of 18 can harvest one bearded bird, which counts toward their season bag limit of two, during the two days of hunting. All hunters 15 and older are required to have a valid West Virginia hunting license, unless hunting as resident...
RETAIL
Phys.org

New report maps more big-game migrations in American West

There is perhaps nothing more evocative of the American West than herds of elk, mule deer or pronghorn moving freely across the landscape. And a new series of detailed maps reveals their migration pathways—thanks to a team of state, federal and tribal scientists. The second volume in a series,...
WYOMING STATE
Phys.org

Studying the effects of dust and drought on climate change

Atmospheric dust plays a key role in Earth's climate system. While it can have a positive impact, such as fertilizing the soil, dust can also have a negative impact on our planet's ecosystems, affecting everything from the weather to global warming. For example, in the Four Corners region—which includes portions...
ARIZONA STATE
Phys.org

New evidence suggests California's environmental policies preferentially protect whites

Asian and Hispanic communities experience significantly more air pollution from economic activity compared to predominantly white neighborhoods across the state of California, according to new research from the University of California San Diego's School of Global Policy and Strategy. The study published in the journal Nature Sustainability suggests California's environmental...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

What makes this invasive, non-native reed grass thrive in the wetlands?

The Mississippi River Delta is home to the world's largest contiguous swath of Phragmites australis, or more commonly known as the common reed. But the plant that can grow to nearly 20 feet tall and has been a critical component in stabilizing the state's coast against erosion is not actually native to Louisiana—well, not entirely.
LOUISIANA STATE

