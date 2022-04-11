Police say fraud suspect was victim of internet scam
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police provided an update on an investigation after a woman allegedly used a stolen Ohio driver’s license in a transaction to cash a fake check at a CheckSmart on the south side.
Police say the transaction took place on Feb. 8 at the CheckSmart on Zettler Center Drive where the woman allegedly cashed a fake check for just under $1,500.
CPD discovered that the woman who cashed the check also used a stolen Ohio driver’s license in the transaction.
According to Columbus Police, they have identified the suspect and determined that she was a victim of an internet scam which is under investigation.
