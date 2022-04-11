ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Police say fraud suspect was victim of internet scam

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sg075_0f5t8P6R00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police provided an update on an investigation after a woman allegedly used a stolen Ohio driver’s license in a transaction to cash a fake check at a CheckSmart on the south side.

Police say the transaction took place on Feb. 8 at the CheckSmart on Zettler Center Drive where the woman allegedly cashed a fake check for just under $1,500.

‘B1DNSUX,’ ‘JAN 6 DC’ license plates on Ohio roads

CPD discovered that the woman who cashed the check also used a stolen Ohio driver’s license in the transaction.

According to Columbus Police, they have identified the suspect and determined that she was a victim of an internet scam which is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 2

Related
NBC4 Columbus

59-year-old arrested for allegedly shooting teen girl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 59-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting of 14-year-old. Charles Chubb, 59, was arrested Friday for allegedly shooting a 14-year-old girl on the 900 block of E. 14th Avenue in South Linden at approximately 11:39 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The female victim was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Two men charged in jailhouse death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men have been charged in the death of a fellow inmate at the Franklin County Corrections Center on Nov. 28, 2021. Prosecutors requested on Friday morning that Royalle T. Mosley be named a co-defendant with Varmunyah Dunor in the jailhouse killing of Dustin Ray, according to court records. At 11:21 […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Wcmh#Columbus Police#Checksmart#Ohio Roads Cpd#Nbc4 Wcmh Tv
NBC4 Columbus

Body of missing Nelsonville man found in Hocking River

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The body of a Nelsonville man who went missing in January was found in the Hocking River last week. After kayakers noticed a body in the Hocking River on Wednesday, March 30, the Athens County Coroner identified him as Derek Johnson, 39, who was reported missing on January 25, according to […]
NELSONVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify 59-year-old man missing since Aug. 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police announced that a 59-year-old man is dead after being missing since Aug. 2021. CPD confirmed that Michael Gholson was first reported missing from the 1400 block of Zenner Dr. in south Columbus by his wife on Aug. 25, 2021. On Feb. 24, a body was found near Groveport Rd. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect in fatal shooting at north Columbus bar given $1M bond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The suspect in a double fatal shooting last month at a north Columbus bar is in jail Monday. According to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office records, Wayne C. Coffman, 34. is being held at Jackson Pike Jail as of Monday. Coffman is charged with two...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Two Arrested in Drug Investigation

Two adult males face charges after an investigation into the trafficking of drugs. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division conducted a buy bust on State Route 16 near the intersection of Township Road 287 in Franklin Township. As a result of the bust a large amount of suspected...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
WMAZ

Two 13-year-old boys arrested, charged with rape in Ohio

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Two 13-year-old boys from Perrysburg were arrested over the weekend on rape charges stemming from an alleged incident that happened last year. According to Perrysburg police, officers were made aware of the alleged sexual assault. The reported incident is believed to have occurred in a Perrysburg home in November, 2021, and part of it may have been recorded, a statement from police chief Patrick Jones said Monday.
PERRYSBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy