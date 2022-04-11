ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former TCU DE Ochaun Mathis sets commitment date

By Cami Griffin
 3 days ago
Former TCU defensive end Ochaun Mathis entered the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 12.

He was instantly linked to Texas as rumors began surfacing that Gary Patterson, the former TCU head coach, would join Steve Sarkisian’s staff.

On Feb. 17, Mathis released the top five schools he was considering transferring to. Texas made the cut along with USC, Ole Miss, Penn State and Nebraska.

Patterson and Mathis reunited when the talented pass rusher took a visit to Texas on March 6. The former Horned Frog shared photos of the two via Twitter and mentioned the unofficial visit was unforgettable.

Mathis provided an update on his recruitment on Monday, stating he planned to make a decision at the end of April. The exact date is unclear.

In 2021, Mathis played in 12 games and recorded 45 total tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks with three passes defended. The year prior, he compiled an impressive 12.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

Considering Texas lacked a consistent pass rush last season, landing Mathis as an edge would be a massive win for the Longhorns.

