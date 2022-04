By: Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The family of a woman who is accused of stabbing two of her children last week claims she did it as a way to protect her family. Police say Sydnie Jefferson stabbed her 3-year-old and 7-year-old sons in their necks while they were in their beds sleeping April 1. “This is a result of all that she has suffered over the course of this relationship. And it was our greatest fear,” said Rev. Lisa Goods, Jefferson’s cousin. Goods said Jefferson is a domestic violence victim and has been in an abusive relationship for five years. She said the abuse...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO