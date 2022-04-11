ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Spring Prairie Wreath

Food52
 3 days ago

Creekside Farms ships out their wreaths and garlands 2nd-Day Air Express to ensure your order will arrive as fresh as possible. Your wreath is guaranteed...

food52.com

Comments / 0

DFW Community News

Pretty Egg Carton Flower Wreath Craft

This Egg Carton Flower Wreath craft is such a fun and festive way to recycle a household item that would otherwise be tossed out!. This easy craft for kids is great for all ages even preschool crafters because the egg carton flower wreath steps are easy and there are places you can prepare the craft supplies ahead to make it the perfect level for your child or a classroom.
LIFESTYLE
Food52

Portuguese Cork Collection Placemats (Set of 4)

…and we thought cork was only for topping off our wine bottles. Made in Portugal, aka the world’s top cork producer, these placemats from Casafina are happily heat-resistant for quick oven-to-table transfers. There’s more to those natural good looks, too: Cork also happens to be an ultra-sustainable material. (It’s recyclable, for starters, and no trees are harmed when harvesting it.) Choose your favorite from the collection—we’re partial to that oval shape ourselves—and then watch how they sing with everything else on the table.
LIFESTYLE
Food52

Casafina Modern Classic Ceramic Mugs (Set of 4)

What’s in a mug you’ll reach for every day? These ceramic vessels can tell you. Part of Casafina’s modern classic dinnerware line, they’re built from fine stoneware that’s oh-so conveniently microwave and dishwasher safe. As for that natural shape that’s a dream to hold: It comes courtesy of the artisans in Portugal who craft each one. There’s a whole bounty of colors to choose from, so you can have your morning coffee just how you like it.
LIFESTYLE
Food52

Portuguese Cork Trivet with Leather Handle

You’re getting ready to pull one-pot roast chicken outta the oven (you know, the kind Julia Child used to make). But what’s that? No place to set your masterful work? That’s where this handy-dandy trivet steps in. It’s made of cork, a sustainable material that also happens to be heat-resistant. (Fun fact: This one comes from Portugal, the world’s number-one cork producer.) It has a leather handle, too, so you can snag it while you’re on your way to the table with the plates and flatware. Choose from two colors and three sizes—or snap up a few so you’ll be ready for every hot-pot-or-pan situation.
LIFESTYLE
CraftBits

How To Make A DIY Faux Succulent Wreath

This craft tutorial shows you how to make a succulent wreath using plastic of faux succulents plants from the Dollar Store or Dollar Tree. (mine was 18 inches and I got it with a coupon from Joann) Hot Glue Gun/ Glue Sticks. Moss from Dollar Tree (I used the reindeer...
GARDENING
Food52

Roda Stoneware Portuguese Mugs (Set of 4)

Stop and smell the coffee. Grab a cuppa and gather ‘round—we have lots to tell you about these mugs from Costa Nova’s Roda collection. Each one’s made of Portuguese stoneware, so you can sip easy knowing it’ll welcome piping-hot coffee or tea, no problem. (That sturdy ceramic is microwave and dishwasher safe, too.) As for colors? Take your pick from matte black or subtly speckled cream. There’s a whole line of dinnerware to match the set, and you can bet we’ll be snapping it up.
SHOPPING
Food52

How to Clean Every Single Crevice in a Waffle Iron

The dichotomy between eating fluffy golden brown waffles doused in maple syrup and having to subsequently clean the waffle iron couldn’t be starker. Waffles are my sick-day food. They’re my Saturday morning food. They’re my it’s-a-snow-day-and-I-want-breakfast-for-dinner food. I jump off the couch at the opportunity to consume waffles, plain or studded with chocolate chips. But when it comes time to clean the waffle iron, I decide, in that moment, that it’s probably a good time for me to reorganize my closet, go through every shelf in my bookcase and make a donation pile of old YA romances, take up water polo, or read archived files from Watergate. Nothing defines the word “chore” like cleaning your waffle iron. And yet, it must be done. I will neither confirm nor deny whether or not I’ve ever cleaned a waffle iron before, but there’s no day like today, so let’s get into it.
LIFESTYLE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Food52

Globe Bistro String Lights

The mango margaritas are poured, you’ve got a steady stream of music going…but you know what? Something’s missing here, and it’s these string lights. Weather-resistant and rated for indoor or outdoor use, they’ve got a classic globe shape that’ll make your patio space feel like a bistro on the French Riviera. And let’s hear it for practicality: Those bulbs are made of clear, shatter-resistant plastic (read: way less breakable than your typical glass lights). They give off a warm, incandescent-like glow that’ll last and last since they’re LED. Each 25-foot strand comes with 25 bulbs—connect up to 28 of ‘em if you wanna create a real light show.
MUSIC
Food52

Livia Ceramic Mugs (Set of 4)

Everyday, every way mugs. Handcrafted? Check. Microwave safe? Oh yeah. Durable? That’s stoneware, thank you very much. These ceramic mugs tick all the right boxes and then some. Part of Costa Nova’s Livia dinnerware collection—that explains their organic, subtle grooved looks—they’re made in Portugal by skilled artisans. They’ll take on a piping-hot cup of coffee, no problem (and play just as nicely if tea is your beverage of choice).
LIFESTYLE
Food52

Maria Portuguese Linen Napkins (Set of 4)

You won’t be waiting for a special occasion to pull these cloth napkins out. Made in Portugal from 100% linen, Costa Nova’s Maria napkins have a lived-in feel you’ll wanna have around on the daily. (Good thing they get softer with every wash.) And let’s take in those colors: With shades like olive, chili pepper, and classic white here, these Portuguese lovelies are giving you options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
APPAREL
Food52

The Best Food Dehydrators for Beef Jerky, Fruit Leather & More

Those wrinkly little cranberries in your trail mix, the apple “chips” you eat by the handful, even the dried orange wheel topping off your cocktail—these foods have had the moisture sucked out of them by a food dehydrator, leaving behind concentrated flavors that sing and delight our taste buds.
LIFESTYLE
Food52

Rechargeable Hand-Blown Glass Lantern

This little light of mine. Lighting the way, indeed: Inspired by the captain’s lamps that once guided mariners home at night, this weather-resistant, rechargeable lantern gets its classic looks from handblown glass and brushed brass accents. It gives off a warm-white LED glow with three dimmable settings, so it’s just the ticket for outdoor dining, late-night working, and bedtime reading. It’ll go for 10 to 12 hours on a single charge—just connect it to a USB port—so you can even take it on that camping trip you were thinkin’ about.
ELECTRONICS
Food52

Godmother’s Egg Salad

Egg salad meets the Godmother, the mother of all Italian subs from Bay Cities Deli in Santa Monica, California. Follow the lead of the Godmother sandwich and add provolone, tomato, roasted red peppers, both kinds of pickled peppers, and all, instead of just one, of the meats. Eat on toast,...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Food52

How to Remove That Old, Ratty Carpet All by Yourself

Old, ratty carpet tends to get noticed no matter what you do to hide it. You can layer on a new area rug, paint the walls a bright new shade, or install intriguing pendant lighting overhead, but carpet that’s seen better days will somehow always direct the spotlight toward its stains and tatters. Perhaps it’s because you know it needs to be changed that nothing works. After a while of trying to conceal it (and failing), this question will likely have crossed your mind: Is it possible to remove carpet on your own?
HOME & GARDEN
Food52

So, When Was the Last Time You Cleaned Your Gardening Tools?

Maintenance. Not a very glamorous word, is it? But, before you start running away, let me reassure you that this is going to be a totally doable part of your plant-care routine that will become as second nature as “accidentally” buying more plants than you intended to. (This is a safe zone, no judgments. I’m right there with you.)
GARDENING
Food52

Creamed Leeks & Eggs

To soothe babies and large adult children. Gentle friends for scrambled eggs:. Creamed other veg: Swap out leeks for hearty greens, mushrooms, scallions, or tomatoes. Soft like Ship’s Biscuit: Add ricotta to your toast before adding the eggs, like the Ship’s Biscuit sandwich at the now shuttered Saltie in Brooklyn that smushed ricotta and scrambled eggs between focaccia. You barely had to chew.
RECIPES
Food52

Giusti Affinato 12-Year Balsamic Vinegar of Modena

Meet the magic that’s been over a decade in the making. Starting with nothing but cooked grape must, Affinato is aged for at least 12 years through a series of antique barrels made from various woods. And then there’s this tidbit: It comes from a maker that’s been crafting balsamic vinegar in Modena, Italy since 1605. As if all that weren’t impressive enough? Just wait till you taste it.
FOOD & DRINKS

