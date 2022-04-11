Driver rescued from car down embankment, on fire

Three people were rescued from a two-alarm structure fire in Vallejo Tuesday, the fire department said. The fire was reported on Bayview Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Three people were transported to the hospital, one with minor injuries and the other two in critical condition, firefighters said. Fire knocked down at...
Two Mesa natives died Saturday morning after their vehicle rolled down an embankment in the area of El Oso Road in Tonto Basin. The Gila County Sheriff's Office said around 10:30 a.m. deputies found the vehicle that appeared to have gone off the road and rolled down a 250-foot embankment.
A 21-year-old man was killed after losing control of his car and coming to a crashing halt more than 50-feet down an embankment along I-84, police announced. The crash happened in Fairfield County at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Friday, March 18, near Exit 7 in Danbury. New London County resident...
HOPEDALE, Mass. — First responders rescued a woman from a Massachusetts pond after the vehicle she was in went through a stop sign, through an intersection and into the water. The crash happened around 8:25 p.m. Friday at Spindleville Pond in Hopedale. The fire chief said the woman was...
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A woman was ejected from her vehicle and killed and another person hurt during a multi-car traffic crash Sunday evening that resulted in the vehicles leaving the freeway and crashing down an Interstate 5 embankment in South King County, authorities said. The wreck occurred after...
St. Joseph police are looking for three young men, suspected of shooting into a car late Sunday night. The driver, a juvenile who was the only occupant of the car, was not wounded, but did suffer minor injuries from broken glass. Police say the shooting began shortly before 11 o’clock...
The body of a 26-year-old man who went missing in 2019 was found in B.C. by a married couple in their 70s. Thomas Hines, who was originally from Nova Scotia, went missing while canoeing on Waugh Lake in Egmont, B.C. He was believed to have drowned in the lake, although...
A 7-year-old boy was shot in the head on Thursday night while outside in his neighborhood in the 2100 block of Downing Avenue, the Erie police said.
The victim was hospitalized in "critical" condition as of 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said. He said the boy was flown by helicopter...
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was rescued from a burning home in North Portland early Thursday morning. A three-story home on North Flint Avenue near Russell caught fire just before 1:30am. Neighbors and police tried to help the woman down, but it was too far for her to jump....
HOUSTON — A woman was killed in a fiery single-car crash Sunday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. The accident happened in front of a house in the 1500 block of Chimney Rock in the Tanglewood area, police say. A black vehicle was traveling on Chimney Rock when...
The lone pet to survive a Clinton Township condominium fire Wednesday night is being treated for smoke inhalation and is recovering from his ordeal, according to Macomb County Animal Control Chief Jeff Randazzo. “He is doing a lot better than I truly anticipated,” said Randazzo. The caramel colored pit...
Baltimore City firefighters said four children were critically injured in a house fire Friday morning. Officials told 11 News the children were found inside a home on East Monument Street around 5 a.m. There was no adult with them when the fire started. The fire department said the four children...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — One kitten in Cumberland County somehow wound up stuck in a car engine, but not for long. It all started when the owner of the car heard meowing coming from the front of her vehicle. "We were driving to school and I heard a weird...
News 12 has obtained new images of a serious car accident in Valhalla that trapped at least one person in a car. Police say the crash happened on Friday on Bradhurst Avenue near Ronald Court. According to fire officials, when crews arrived they had to remove driver’s door and remove...
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The US Coast Guard rescued three people Thursday after a shrimping boat caught fire off the coast of Southwest Florida. According to the Coast Guard, a 63-foot shrimping boat caught fire in San Carlos Bay near Ft. Myers Beach. A response boat was able to rescue the three onboard without any injuries.
CINCINNATI — Fire crews are investigating after an overnight house fire in North Fairmount. The call came in around 7 a.m. when crews were conducting a shift change. The call for a fire on Baltimore Avenue quickly was upgraded to a full one alarm response due to the number of 911 calls, police said.
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A delivery driver rushed into action to rescue a child who appeared to be injured in a crash on a South Carolina highway Thursday. Ethos Enterprises employee Damien Rose said he was ending his day and returning to the office when he saw smoke coming from the distance. Then he saw two cars that were involved in a crash.
