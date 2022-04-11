ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estacada, OR

Estacada tennis claims pair of bronze finishes at Madras tourney

By Christopher Keizur
Portland Tribune
4 days ago
 4 days ago

Rangers Gracie Jossi, Ana Garica claim third in respective brackets last weekend

As snow fell off and on over the courts, a pair of Estacada tennis stars shined during an invitational tournament in Madras earlier this month.

Both Gracie Jossi and Ana Garica took third in their respective brackets during the Steve Rankin Invitational at Madras High School Saturday, April 9. The tournament brought together athletes from five schools. Each sent their top two singles players and top two doubles teams. Each faced off against the other entries in their division in seven-game sets. Winners were determined by total games won.

For doubles, Estacada's pairing of Ava Turner and Mia Sudworth scored one point, while Alea Wagner and River Yeager notched five points.

The overall event was won by Crook County with 93 points.

Here are the individual results from the tournament:

No. 1 Singles — Meredith Cooper, Crook County, 32 points; Sophia Gruetsch, Henley, 22; Gracie Jossi, Estacada, 20; Kyra Arneson, Cascade, 17; Cadence Miller, Madras (W), 8; Karman Sangha, Madras (B), 6

No. 2 Singles — Sammy Ramos, Crook County, 26 points; Diamond Amaya, Madras (B), 26; Ana Garica, Estacada, 23; Victoria Hall, Cascade, 16; Grace Bernadino, Henley, 10; Jenny Park, Madras (W), 4

