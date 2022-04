The United States has become a nation divided over important issues in K-12 education, including which books students should be able to read in public school. Efforts to ban books from school curricula, remove books from libraries and keep lists of books that some find inappropriate for students are increasing as Americans become more polarized in their views. These types of actions are being called “book banning.” They are also often labeled “censorship.” But the concept of censorship, as well as legal protections against it, are often highly misunderstood. Book banning by the political right and left On the right...

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO