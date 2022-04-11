Tawny Lynn (Boling) Moran, 56

Annette Lynn (Grimsley) Dailey, 62, of Mayview, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Blue Springs, MO. A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., on Friday, March 25, 2022, at First United Methodist Church of Odessa, 301 South First Street, Odessa, MO, 64076. A funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Odessa Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Baby Grace or First United Methodist Church of Odessa and may be left in care of Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd Street, Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524. Memories of Annette and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.

ODESSA, MO ・ 22 DAYS AGO