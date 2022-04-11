ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estacada, OR

Estacada tennis claims pair of bronze finishes at Madras tourney

By Christopher Keizur
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OwQFu_0f5t2m6A00 Rangers Gracie Jossi, Ana Garica claim third in respective brackets last weekend

As snow fell off and on over the courts, a pair of Estacada tennis stars shined during an invitational tournament in Madras earlier this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Sqtb_0f5t2m6A00 Both Gracie Jossi and Ana Garica took third in their respective brackets during the Steve Rankin Invitational at Madras High School Saturday, April 9. The tournament brought together athletes from five schools. Each sent their top two singles players and top two doubles teams. Each faced off against the other entries in their division in seven-game sets. Winners were determined by total games won.

For doubles, Estacada's pairing of Ava Turner and Mia Sudworth scored one point, while Alea Wagner and River Yeager notched five points.

The overall event was won by Crook County with 93 points.

Here are the individual results from the tournament:

No. 1 Singles — Meredith Cooper, Crook County, 32 points; Sophia Gruetsch, Henley, 22; Gracie Jossi , Estacada, 20; Kyra Arneson, Cascade, 17; Cadence Miller, Madras (W), 8; Karman Sangha, Madras (B), 6

No. 2 Singles — Sammy Ramos, Crook County, 26 points; Diamond Amaya, Madras (B), 26; Ana Garica , Estacada, 23; Victoria Hall, Cascade, 16; Grace Bernadino, Henley, 10; Jenny Park, Madras (W), 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gkojA_0f5t2m6A00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pOdyv_0f5t2m6A00

Gresham dance takes fourth in 6A state competition

Centennial's Alivia Siscaretti; Barlow's Marley Seet, Harley Watson, Claire Wilson shine in drill down.The Gresham dance team led the way for the Mt. Hood Conference as the state's best came together for the final competition of the season. The Gophers placed fourth in the OSAA State Dance Championships Friday and Saturday, March 18-19, in Oregon City. Gresham scored 16.56 points in the 6A classification. Lake Oswego won in the 6A classification with 17.86 points, Sherwood took second (17.58) and Tigard placed third (17.42). Other Mt. Hood Conference finishers were Nelson in eighth (16.06), Barlow in 11th (15.11), Centennial 14th (14.28) Reynolds 16th (11.92) and Sandy 18th (10.03). Estacada dance finished ninth (11.64 points) in the 4A/3A/2A/1A. In the individual drill down competition, local dancers shined. Centennial's Alivia Siscaretti placed second, while Barlow's Marley Seet, Harley Watson and Claire Wilson finished third, fourth and sixth respectively. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Estacada's Kaitlin Willis doubles in sprints at home meet

Berhman siblings dominate throws; Damascus' Emily Powers soars in high jump; Corbett's Olivia McGrew gold in 800Estacada Track and Field hosted Corbett, Damascus Christian, and North Marion for a meet Tuesday afternoon, April 12. The Rangers swept the competition, with the men scoring 85 points and the women scoring 95. Here are the top finishers for each event: Men 100 — Cole Parker, senior, Corbett (11.88 PR); Cameron Jonas, junior, North Marion (12.51 PR); Glen Leith-Ross, senior, Corbett (12.75 SR) 200 — Jaden Lilly, senior, North Marion (26.68); Ryan Thielke, sophomore, Estacada (27.38 PR); Alex Meyer, freshman, Estacada...
