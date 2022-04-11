ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Returning To The Office? This Top-Selling Women’s Blazer From Amazon Is A Must-Have Wardrobe Addition

 3 days ago
Amazon

If you’ve been working from home and are headed back to the office, now is a good time to swap your PJs for work clothes and invest in a few key wardrobe pieces.

If you’ve gotten used to cozy clothes over the past few years, you’ll want to make sure your new work clothes are just as comfy, and this women’s blazer on Amazon is a great place to start. The Cicy Bell Women’s Casual Blazer is priced at $48.99, with free shipping and free returns on some sizes. You’ll find it in sizes XS to XXL and in 18 colors from black, gray and brown to orange, red, pink and purple for those days when you need a bit of color.

Made of polyester and spandex, the women’s blazer is soft and comfortable and has a full lining and button closure with a single front button. It also has two functional flap pockets, making it suitable for a casual look, business outfit, heading to the office or even to wear on the weekends, for a night out or on vacation. The blazer is made to hug your chest and waist and pairs well with dress pants, jeans or leggings. You can also pair it with heels, boots or flats.

With nearly 13,000 reviews, the blazer has 3.8 out of 5 stars, with 49% of reviewers giving it a full 5 stars. Reviewers say the blazer is lightweight, fits well, is well-made and looks great.

One customer who gave it 5 stars said they love “everything about this jacket.”

“Stylish, can dress up or down, light weight and can be worn in the summer or winter,” they wrote. “Fit is great! Was afraid it would be too short in the sleeves since I have long arms but it fit great! I also rolled the sleeves up slightly one day for a more casual look.”

Another reviewer who gave the blazer just three stars, however, say while it looks good from certain angles, other angles make her “look boxy.”

“The fabric is thick and a bit stiffer than I would ideally like, so unless I was standing or holding it just right it wouldn’t really conform to my shape very well,” she said. “I ended up sending it back.”

If you’re looking for something a bit cheaper to can buy in multiple colors, Amazon has a fairly large selection of lower-priced blazers as well.

This Hybrid & Company Women’s Blazer is priced between $14.60–$35.23, depending on the size and color your order, with most sizes and colors priced at $24.99. Colors include black, camouflage, red, white, coral and even tie-dye.

If that one’s not for you, this POGTMM women’s 3/4 Sleeve Blazer is $33.86 and comes in 28 colors and styles, including solid colors and prints like plaid, stripes and floral print. Made of 100% polyester, it comes in five sizes.

