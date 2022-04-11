ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kelsea Ballerini Tests Positive for COVID, Will Host CMT Music Awards from Home: I’m ‘Devastated’

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBummer! Kelsea Ballerini has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be at the CMT Music Awards in person!. Kelsea says she is devastated that she tested positive for COVID and will have to resign to her part of the hosting duties for the 2022 CMT Music Awards from...

