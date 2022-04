Habitat for Humanity Plans a Dinner and Auction in May. A few months back in 2021, I signed up for a Habitat for Humanity class that was teaching women how to build tables and benches. The cost of the class was about $25 and they provided all of the materials needed for the quick building project. We walked in the portable office and they gave each of us attendees a work apron donated by Lowe's Home Improvement. We were ushered into the workshop housed beside the Habitat for Humanity used goods store. Once we got inside, we were greeted by staff and asked to select the project we wanted to make: a table or a small bench.

