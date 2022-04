You love spending time in the beautiful Catskill or Adirondack Mountains. How about getting paid to be there?. The New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is now hiring for a variety of positions. This includes positions like Caretakers, Park & Recreation Aides, Lifeguards and Security workers. For a majority of the roles, you only have to be 16 years old to apply.

JOBS ・ 28 DAYS AGO