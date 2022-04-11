ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, MN

Catalytic Converter Thefts Along Highway 23

By Jay Caldwell
 1 day ago
The Benton County Sherriff's department is reporting catalytic converter thefts along the highway 23 business district and some wire thefts along the highway 10 business district. Alicia Mages...

96.7 The River

Mail Theft in St. Cloud

St. Cloud Police is reporting mail theft on the 3200 block of 15th Street North. The suspect is pictured above. Alicia Mages from Tri County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON today. She says the suspect was seen driving a light blue or green Chevy Trailblazer. The Benton County Sherriff's Department...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KARE 11

Woman stabbed, set on fire in St. Paul warehouse identified

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has identified the woman severely burned and stabbed to death inside a St. Paul warehouse Tuesday morning as Kelli R. Goodermont, 44, of Bloomington, Minnesota. Authorities have identified the suspect as Patrick Morris Simmons, 44 , also of Bloomington, who...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Dies In Head-On Crash In Minneapolis

Originally published March 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street. A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 49-year-old Elbert Robinson of Minneapolis. The driver of the other vehicle was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver’s condition was not immediately available. It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to cross over the median.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Security Camera Captures Gun Battle at Minnesota Shopping Center

Brooklyn Park, MN - The Brooklyn Park Police Department has released an incredible photo from a video that captured a gun battle outside a shopping center Friday afternoon. Very little information has been released at this time. The suburban Minneapolis law enforcement agency did report that officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Shingle Creek Crossings retail center just before 1:40 PM. Brooklyn Park police indicated they received reports from multiple callers that three suspects were involved and left in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Grand Forks death ruled accidental

(Grand Forks, ND) -- The Grand Forks man who was found in an alley back in February has had his cause of death released. The Grand Forks Police Department says Anthony Valdez died of hypothermia, and his death is being ruled accidental. The 26-year-old was originally found in the alley...
GRAND FORKS, ND
Bring Me The News

Ex-boyfriend charged in horrifying killing of woman at St. Paul workplace

Workers at a St. Paul warehouse watched in horror Tuesday morning as a fellow employee was killed by her former partner. Patrick M. Simmons was charged Wednesday in Ramsey County with second-degree murder in the grisly killing of Kelli Ranning Goodermont. Authorities had said the 44-year-old mother-of-three was reported on fire at 1700 Wynne Ave around 9 a.m. that day. Simmons was arrested shortly after, with police saying he'd left the murder scene to set his Bloomington home on fire.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Victim in fatal Burnsville crash identified as Lakeville North sophomore Sydney Kohner

The teen killed in a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville Saturday morning has been identified as Lakeville North High School student Sydney Kohner. "With deep sadness, we are writing to share some difficult news. We have been notified by law enforcement that Sydney Kohner, a sophomore student at our school passed away as a result of a single vehicle crash that occurred yesterday in Burnsville. Our hearts are with the Kohner family," Lakeville North Principal Kim Budde said in a letter to families.
BURNSVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Liquor Store In Northern Minnesota Declared Total Loss After Fire

FRENCH TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – A liquor store in northern Minnesota was declared a total loss after an early morning fire on Saturday. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the structure fire at the Side Lake Liquor store around 7 a.m. The building was declared a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Driver facing charges for crash that killed Lakeville North sophomore

An arrest has been made after a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville resulted in the death of a 16-year-old Lakeville North High School student. On Monday evening the police department announced that a 21-year-old Farmington man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. Police say he was driving the vehicle that crashed Saturday morning, killing 16-year-old Sydney Kohner and injuring 15-year-old Carmen Braun, of Rosemount.
LAKEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

MPD: 150+ Shots Fired, But No Injuries, At Large Gathering In South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say more than 150 shots were fired at a massive gathering in south Minneapolis Sunday morning, but no one appears to have been injured. The Minneapolis Police Department said officers from all five precincts responded just after 4 a.m. to the 2500 block of 24th Avenue South in the Seward neighborhood. Police said there was “a large gathering of hundreds of vehicles and people at the scene” and that “shots rang out several times.” In all, police said more than 150 rounds were fired in a two-block radius in 10 minutes. The police department is investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Two killed in single-vehicle crash in Anoka County

EAST BETHEL, Minn. (KEYC) - Sheriff’s officials say two people have been killed in a single-vehicle crash in Anoka County. Authorities say a man and woman died when their vehicle crashed into a tree Sunday about 8:30 p.m. in East Bethel. First responders arrived to find the vehicle on...
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist Arrested After Passing Edina School Bus, Hitting Boy Crossing Street

EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in the south metro say a boy was seriously hurt Monday after he was struck by a motorcyclist who illegally passed a school bus. The Edina Police Department says the collision happened around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Xerxes Avenue and West 55th Street. An Edina Public Schools bus was heading south on Xerxes and stopped at the intersection, extending its stop arm with lights flashing, investigators say. A motorcyclist then passed the bus, entered the northbound lanes, and struck a boy who was crossing the street. Emergency crews brought the child to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries were described as “significant but not life-threatening.” The motorcyclist was arrested, police say. The crash remains under investigation.
EDINA, MN
