Water main break being repaired in Green Island

Heavy rainfall means heavy water flow along tributaries of all shapes, sizes and paths. In the village and town of Lake George, many of those tributaries pass under or through private properties on their way to the lake. The Lakefront Terrace Resort operates by one of those tributaries, and on Friday morning, its owners woke up to the last consequence that they would have ever wanted to face.
Heavy rain hit the Capital Region over the past 24 hours, and multiple roads in the area are closed because of flooding. Below is a list of every road closure News10 has for the Capital Region. This post will be updated throughout the morning as more roads will close and reopen
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A water main break temporarily caused a delay for drivers in the city of Allentown on Thursday. Lehigh Street was temporarily closed in both directions between Martin Luther King Jr Dr. & Auburn Street. The Lehigh County Authority reports crews worked to repair a 6” water main...
It's finally spring, as in, the official start of spring. For anyone in the northeast and New York State, it's been a downright brutal start to 2022 in terms of the weather. It's hard to recall a winter in recent memory that was that cold and that snowy. January and February in particular.
If you drive daily or only once and a while on the New York State Thruway this plan will definitely help your budget. If you are like the thousands of Hudson Valley residents that have a long commute to work every day and travel on the New York State Thruway, you already know that it can get expensive. Depending on how far you go each day depends on the toll you have to pay every time, even if you pay only $1 a day and do it five days a week all year long, it adds up! And if you add in the rise in gas prices it almost isn't fair.
The body of a Connecticut man who went missing while hiking in the high peaks of the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York has been found. Fairfield County resident Thomas A. Howard, age 61, of Westport, went missing on Wednesday, March 16, while hiking on Mount Colden in the town of North Elba, in Essex County, New York, just south of Plattsburgh near the Canadian and Vermont borders.
GUILDERLAND, N.Y. – New York State Police have identified most of the people involved in a fatal six-vehicle crash that happened on the Thruway outside of Albany on Wednesday. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, including 33-year-old Brian Harper of Rotterdam, who was driving...
Heavy rain Thursday night put parts of New Jersey underwater with major flooding near the state’s rivers. The Boys and Girls Club in Lodi had to be closed on Friday due to flooding. The building is close to the Saddle River. Water was still receding from the parking lot on Friday afternoon. News 12 was told the basement of the club was filled with water.
GUILDERLAND, N.Y. — Two people were killed and four others were injured Wednesday when an Amazon Prime tractor-trailer struck five cars on the New York State Thruway, authorities said. The crash, which occurred in the eastbound lanes of the highway between Albany and Schenectady just before 8 a.m. EDT,...
The water has receded on Jeffery Court in West Nyack, but that wasn't the case overnight. Neighbors woke up to the streets looking like rivers and their backyards filled with water. Flooding issues are nothing new to residents who say they have been asking for a solution for years. They...
An abandoned bar located on a barge in the Hudson River in Newburgh caught fire overnight. Fire officials tell News 12 the two-alarm fire broke out around 3:45 a.m. The bar, formerly known as Gully's, has been closed for several years. The cause of the fire has not been released...
SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed to all through traffic at this time due to a structure fire. The closure is expected to last until further notice. Police are recommending non-commercial vehicles use West Shore Road as an alternate route.
Syracuse, NY -- A person died Monday morning after falling from the 9th story of a downtown Syracuse office building. The death is being investigated as a suicide, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for the Syracuse police. Emergency crews responded to the 200 block of South Warren Street shortly...
SCHOHARIE - There's been a small landslide on Flat Creek Road in Schoharie. It's just up the hill from the Gilboa Bridge. NewsChannel 13 has learned the slide happened Friday morning around 5:30. Crews were cleaning up the mess, and were hoping to have the road back open soon.
