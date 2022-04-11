ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Man Beats Up His Roommate Over What Mosquitoes Look Like

By Trey the Choklit Jok
KTEM NewsRadio
 1 day ago
I've heard of arguments about stupid things, but these two people are buggin'!. Folks, this is a true story. Two Texas men had an argument over what a mosquito looks like, and it ended in one of the men beating the other with a wooden stick. NBC DFW reports...

KTEM NewsRadio

