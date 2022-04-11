ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marana, AZ

American Homes 4 Rent buys in Marana

By Featured News
roselawgroupreporter.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMARANA, ARIZONA – AMH Linda Vista Development TRS, LLC dba American Homes 4 Rent (Shawn Chlarson, Tucson Director of Land Acquisition) has completed the acquisition of 155-acres at Linda Vista Village...

roselawgroupreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Culpeper Star Exponent

Where are women buying homes?

While nearly half of all home purchase loans come from joint applicants (39.3%) or applicants for whom sex data is not available (7.9%), which could include female applicants, data suggests that homeownership remains more common among men than women. Researchers ranked states and metropolitan areas according to each location’s female share of home purchase loans.
REAL ESTATE
Beaumont Enterprise

Americans spent 30% of monthly budgets on rent in February

Americans spent 30% of their monthly budgets on rents in February on average and February rents accounted for more than 30% of household incomes in 14 of the largest 50 markets, according to a new report from Realtor.com. Median rental prices in the United States hit a new high of...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marana, AZ
Business
State
Arizona State
City
Marana, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
Marana, AZ
Real Estate
Greyson F

After 42 Years, Local Restaurant Forced to Close

A legendary Italian deli is now closed.Sorin Popa/Unsplash. Many restaurants come and go, lasting little more than a few years and leaving nothing but an open storefront, poised to be replaced by another temporary restaurant. However, there are those select few that defy the odds. The restaurants that discover the perfect combination of delicious food and an enjoyable dining experience. The restaurants that are able to discover the secret are able to last decades and are often passed down from one generation to the next. And yet, when they close shop, they leave more than an empty building. They leave a lasting legacy and a hole in the hearts and stomachs of local fans.
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR News

Opulent new Scottsdale estate listed with asking price of nearly $30M

PHOENIX – A newly built Scottsdale mountainside estate is being offered for nearly $30 million, a price that would shatter the Arizona record for most expensive home sale. The opulent 21,150-square-foot residence has eight bedrooms and 18 bathrooms (12 full, six half) and sits on about 4.6 acres in the prestigious Summit at Silverleaf community in northeast Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Homes 4 Rent#P E
Awesome 92.3

This Joplin Mansion Has To Be Seen To Be Believed

This mansion in Joplin, which is a mashup of a hunter's paradise and opulent elegance has to be seen to be believed. It'd be perfect for a couple like Lisa and Oliver from the TV show "Green Acres". I could see Oliver enjoying the part of the mansion that has a hunting lodge vibe, while Lisa's fingerprints are all over the part that's elegant.
JOPLIN, MO
Amy L. Young

As Florence, AZ prison closes, we look at The Trunk Murderess, one of its most infamous residents

Governor Doug Ducey announced the closure of Arizona State Prison Complex—Florence in his 2020 State of the State address. More recently, it was decided that 2,000 inmates would move to a privately-owned prison in Eloy. The prison’s famous past inmates were surely not part of that conversation, but as this shift takes place, it seems timely to focus on one of them: Winnie Ruth Judd, aka The Trunk Murderess.
FLORENCE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Greyson F

Popular Mexican Chain Opening New Location in Town.

Another Mexican restaurant is opening in town.Jarritos Mexican Soda/Unsplash. For those who love freshly made Mexican food but hate the hassle of going inside a restaurant to order, metro Phoenix is about to see a new option. Drive-through-only restaurants are becoming more and more popular these days, as the pandemic has forced owners to revisit how they do business and how to ensure they remain open. However, for many, the only drive-through food option even remotely resembling Mexican food has been Taco Bell. That will change for Gilbert residents.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

New omicron variant has made its way to Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new omicron variant is being closely watched here and abroad after seemingly causing a spike in cases in several European countries including Germany, Switzerland and the UK. According to the Centers for Disease Control, it’s also responsible for 25% of the new cases...
ARIZONA STATE
KPCW

Stalled home under construction near Midway up for sale

A large home under construction between Heber City and Midway has sparked the curiosity of the local public since building progress stalled in recent years. Now, it’s up for sale by a new owner. Two large unfinished buildings sit off State Route 113, near the Provo River. One is...
MIDWAY, UT
AZFamily

New COVID variant should be that severe in Arizona

There are four challenges in the test -- as many situps as you can in a minute, a 300-meter sprint, as many continuous pushups as you can, and a 1.5-mile run. Embry Health to cover COVID-19 testing, treatment cost of uninsured patients. Updated: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:12 PM MST.
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

Local Favorite Restaurant Closes, Will Relocate

A local restaurant is moving to a new location.Lidye/Unsplash. Even the most popular restaurants are not beholden to their locations. Sometimes it’s necessary to close up shop and make the transition to a different property. One local Tucson establishment has done just that. So fans of The Dutch Eatery & Refuge will need to be on the lookout before going out in search of the restaurant.
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

Bookkeeper accused of embezzling $5.3M from Tucson businesses, HOA in Mexico

PHOENIX — A bookkeeper from Tucson was indicted for allegedly embezzling $5.3 million from two Tucson-area businesses and from a homeowner’s association in Mexico, Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Friday. Helen Dahlstrom faces multiple charges, including counts of fraudulent schemes, theft, computer tampering, forgery and money laundering after...
TUCSON, AZ
deseret.com

Colorado offers cash to residents who replace their lawns

A new bill in Colorado would develop a statewide voluntary turf replacement program that would offer money to residents who replace irrigated grass with “water-wise landscaping.”. If the bill — House Bill 1151 — is passed, the state would offer money to different organizations and individuals — local governments,...
COLORADO STATE
AZFamily

Gov. Ducey signs 19 bills, including strong background checks for nursing care workers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill today that strengthens background checks for those who want to work at Arizona nursing care facilities. He also signed 18 other bills into law. “Our nursing homes and assisted living facilities deserve accountability and leadership from their supervisors,” said Ducey. “SB 1242 accomplishes this. Our seniors – grandmothers, grandfathers, and family members – deserve nothing less to ensure their safety, happiness, and health.”
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy