Austrian chancellor says meeting with Putin was "not a friendly visit"
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer says his meeting in Moscow with Russian...www.cbsnews.com
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer says his meeting in Moscow with Russian...www.cbsnews.com
Austrian chancellor says meeting with Putin was "not a friendly visit".............Who would have guessed.....?
This Australia should have gave Putin, a black eye 👁️ Putin is only 5.4 Short guy Russian hahahahaha
least he spoke the truth to him about what Russia soldiers are doing. Putin might not know every thing that going on.
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 62