Eight musical lions, ready to pounce upon their prey at the great watering hole of rock. The results of our Tracks Of The Week competition are frequently inspiring, in that the bands who triumph often do so when competing against acts whose real world popularity far outweighs their own. They'll mobilise their fans, and their fans will mobilise their friends, and before you know it looks like the Communist Orgy Penguins, a five-piece alt.rock band from Droitwich, are more popular than the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO