It is no secret that the U.S. has the highest incarceration rate of any country on earth. There are myriad reasons why that number is so high, and opinions differ on what can be done about it, especially as violent crime rates have risen across the country. But despite increasing calls for states and cities to roll back reforms of cash bail, a new report by New York City's budget watchdog suggests bail leniency is having the right effect.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 DAYS AGO