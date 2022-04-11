Pop-rock band LANY set for Riverfront Park date this summer

Vince Gill is heading back out on the road this summer for the first tour with his band since 2019. Joining Gill on the dates will be vocalist Wendy Moten, a recent contestant from NBC’s The Voice, who toured with Gill as a harmony singer for several years. Gill also produced Moten’s most recent album, ‘I’ve Got You Covered.’ Said Gill of Wendy: “I’ve always enjoyed sharing a stage with Wendy, whether she was singing harmonies for me, or when we were in The Time Jumpers together. It’s always been my wish that more of the world could hear her, so being able to feature her each night of this tour is something I look forward to.”

