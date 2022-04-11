Morning, Noon, and Night With Joké Bakare at Chishuru in Brixton

Springtime has seen a tranche of sexy new openings across the UK and Ireland hospitality scenes. Here are six of the coolest launches to check out (and check into).One Hundred Shoreditch, LondonMany will have fond memories of the former Ace Hotel, the go-to crashpad for creatives on Shoreditch High Street, which closed its doors in late 2020. Happily, the hotel that’s filled its shoes, One Hundred Shoreditch, feels like a masterclass in upcycling. Combining the familiar with the fresh, an excellent co-working space meets lobby bar feels more convivial than ever; there’s on-site coffee courtesy of Ozone, and special occasion...
Comments / 0