ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Morning, Noon, and Night With Joké Bakare at Chishuru in Brixton

By Adam Coghlan
Eater
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the first issue of “Day in the company of” — a new photo essay and diary series in which Eater spends the day in a given London locale with a chef, restaurateur, server, or producer. First up is the head chef and owner of...

london.eater.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Best new hotels in the UK and Ireland that opened this spring

Springtime has seen a tranche of sexy new openings across the UK and Ireland hospitality scenes. Here are six of the coolest launches to check out (and check into).One Hundred Shoreditch, LondonMany will have fond memories of the former Ace Hotel, the go-to crashpad for creatives on Shoreditch High Street, which closed its doors in late 2020. Happily, the hotel that’s filled its shoes, One Hundred Shoreditch, feels like a masterclass in upcycling. Combining the familiar with the fresh, an excellent co-working space meets lobby bar feels more convivial than ever; there’s on-site coffee courtesy of Ozone, and special occasion...
LIFESTYLE
Popculture

Candy Recall Sparks Factory Closure

Italian confectionery group Ferrero has been ordered to suspend production at its Belgium plant after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its Kinder products have been reported in numerous countries. The plant was shut down after Belgium's food safety agency AFSCA-FAVV, per Sky News, said a link was confirmed between more than 100 salmonella cases and Ferrero production in southern Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brixton#Food Drink#Day#Londoners#Pear Exhibit#Nigerian#West African
The Independent

UK suffering ‘post-Brexit’ reputational damage due to Dover chaos, say business chiefs

Recurring traffic gridlock at Dover is damaging the reputation of the UK overseas as well as to the economy, business and logistics chiefs have said.Several days of chaos at the port has been blamed on the suspension of sailings by P&O Ferries – but the failure of Brexit IT system and the burden of new customs checks have also added to the hold-ups.Food producers have warned perishable goods were going bad and losing their value due to the congestion, with some saying delays were costing their business up to £800 per lorry.“We cannot keep seeing this,” said Rod McKenzie, head of policy...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
BBC

P&O Ferries: Passengers 'in limbo' amid confusion over sailings

People hoping to travel on P&O Ferries' Larne-Cairnryan service this week have been expressing frustration at a lack of clarity over sailings. The European Causeway was held in Larne by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency last month over safety concerns, after P&O sacked 800 of its workers. On Sunday, P&O...
ECONOMY
BBC

Emily Benn: Tony Benn's granddaughter elected London councillor

The granddaughter of former Labour minister Tony Benn has been elected as a councillor in the City of London. Emily Sophia Wedgewood Benn, standing as an independent, won a seat in Bread Street ward with 105 votes. She previously stood unsuccessfully as an MP for Croydon South in 2014, and...
ELECTIONS
BBC

Devon trawler breaks Brixham port record with Dover sole catch

A Devon-based trawler managed to break a port sale record after it landed a large amount of Dover sole. The crew of six brought back 277 boxes of the flatfish from one trip and it sold for £155,000. Their vessel, Margaret of Ladram, was skippered by Adam Cowan-Dickie whose...
ECONOMY
Hello Magazine

Rebel Wilson pens emotional tribute as she bids farewell to beloved home

Major changes are coming Rebel Wilson's way. The star is reminiscing as she bids farewell to a huge aspect of her life. Following the announcement that she was putting on the market her fabulous Sydney home, the actress just revealed to fans through a series of Instagram Stories that the house has officially sold.
CELEBRITIES
Eater

Enjoy Pasta With a Side of Live Music at Houston’s New Italian Chophouse

Marmo, an anticipated Italian chophouse with a Baltimore connection, has finally opened in Houston’s mixed development hub Montrose Collective — and it’s putting steak, pasta, and live music in the spotlight. Marmo officially opened its 120-seat dining room on Wednesday, April 6, inviting diners to views of...
BALTIMORE, MD
Eater

A Guide to Dining in Ditmas Park, Brooklyn’s ‘Secret Suburb’

Just under one mile south of Prospect Park nestled in between bustling Ocean and Coney Island avenues, Ditmas Park is known for its sprawling green lawns, tree-lined streets, and large Victorian homes. While lesser-well known as a dining destination than its more northern neighbors, the area is equally deserving of recognition for its unique and diverse restaurant offerings: an eclectic mix of Filipino, Thai, and Tibetan cuisine are just a few examples. Taco trucks, greenmarket-driven restaurants, and quaint cafes are more options worth checking out.
BROOKLYN, NY
Eater

Around Since 1992, Poncey-Highland Favorite Babette’s Announces Closing

“Yes, the rumors are true that I will be retiring and closing Babette’s,” says restaurateur/chef Marla Adams on the outgoing voice message for Poncey-Highland mainstay Babette’s Cafe. Adams announced the closure on Facebook and her website around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5. All good things must...
RESTAURANTS
Hello Magazine

Nicola Peltz upgrades diamond ring after $3million wedding to Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham may not be on their honeymoon, but they are still very much on cloud nine. On Wednesday, five days after they said 'I do' in a star-studded Jewish ceremony, the couple headed out for brunch with three very important people, Nicola's best friend Angela, her stylist Leslie Fremar and their PR Alex Shack.
CELEBRITIES
Eater

NYC’s Priciest Seafood Spots Skyrocket Further Into the $1,000 Stratosphere

One of the most striking things about our current inflationary era is witnessing how restaurants are taking very different approaches to passing along their skyrocketing costs to consumers. Everyday spots generally try to keep price increases reasonable — for fear of alienating cash-strapped patrons — while fancier venues might have the flexibility of hiking tasting menu prices more substantially. The latter scenario can be quite eye-opening: Some of the city’s most expensive seafood temples currently benefit from such wild demand that they’re sometimes pushing up prices by hundreds of dollars in one fell swoop. And they’re still booking up.
Eater

Charminar Biryani Express Adds More Halal-Friendly Fast-Casual Dining to Midtown

Eve Dew has had Charminar Biryani House in Troy on her radar for quite some time. She’d heard about the South Asian restaurant’s’s specialties such as the butter chicken, chicken 65, and gulab jamun for quite some time. The trouble with getting to check the restaurant off on her bucket list — it’s just too far from her home in Romulus.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy