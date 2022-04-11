Morning, Noon, and Night With Joké Bakare at Chishuru in Brixton

Recurring traffic gridlock at Dover is damaging the reputation of the UK overseas as well as to the economy, business and logistics chiefs have said.Several days of chaos at the port has been blamed on the suspension of sailings by P&O Ferries – but the failure of Brexit IT system and the burden of new customs checks have also added to the hold-ups.Food producers have warned perishable goods were going bad and losing their value due to the congestion, with some saying delays were costing their business up to £800 per lorry.“We cannot keep seeing this,” said Rod McKenzie, head of policy...

ECONOMY ・ 23 HOURS AGO