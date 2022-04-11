ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wickenburg, AZ

1 dead in multi-vehicle car wreck on US 93 near Wickenburg

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 1 day ago

WICKENBURG, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say one person has died in a multi-vehicle car wreck on a highway just outside of Phoenix.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety reports the crash on US 93 north of Wickenburg occurred around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Two commercial vehicles and a pickup truck were involved in a collision in the northbound lanes but shut down traffic in both directions.

The closures are expected to last for several hours.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC10

Two Modesto women dead after 3-car collision near Oakdale

OAKDALE, Calif. — Two people are dead following a crash near Oakdale on Saturday. According to the California Highway Patrol - Central Division, a 56-year-old woman driving a Honda slammed into a Chevrolet and the two cars hit and overturned a Volkswagen. The crash happened when the Honda driver...
OAKDALE, CA
WTAJ

One dead, another injured in Altoona multi-vehicle crash

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency crews were sent to the scene of a fatal multi-vehicle crash in Altoona Wednesday afternoon. The crash occurred on 17th Street near the off-ramp to Interstate 99 South and heading towards the Logan Town Centre. Police say at 12:44 p.m., Diane Derose, 67, of East Freedom, was driving a Saturn […]
ALTOONA, PA
First Coast News

Two children dead in Clay County wreck involving concrete truck, two vehicles

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Two children are dead after an accident involving three vehicles Saturday morning in Clay County. The three vehicles were traveling in the right northbound lane on US 301, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release. As the vehicles accelerated at the traffic signal at US 301 and CR 218, a concrete truck collided with the vehicle containing the children sending it into the back of a third vehicle. Four other passengers in the vehicle with the 10 and 13-year-old girls were taken to the hospital with injuries, the news release states.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wickenburg, AZ
Accidents
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Accidents
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Wickenburg, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
Wickenburg, AZ
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Virginia skydiver survives 13,500ft fall after hitting the ground at 125mph

A Virginia skydiver who became entangled in her parachute in the middle of her 13,500ft jump, has not only lived to tell the tale, but is in the midst of preparing for a summit of Mount Everest.Jordan Hatmaker, a 35-year-old from Virginia Beach, Virginia, just barely survived from the near-death experience, forcing doctors to remark that it was “miraculous” she was not only alive, but not paralysed.“9 days ago I never knew how much my world would change,” the adrenaline junkie wrote in a 23 November 2021 Instagram post.She went on to detail how the 14 November jump was her...
ACCIDENTS
8 News Now

1 dead in multi-car crash near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a multi-car crash that left one person near downtown Las Vegas. The intersection at Bonanza and Bruce is currently shut down as police continue their investigation. No other details have been released. This is a developing story, check back for updates.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Vehicles#Traffic Accident#Ap
KHQ Right Now

Fatal multi-vehicle crash shutdown northbound I-5 near Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - A deadly collision involving two semitrucks and five cars closed all lanes of northbound traffic on the I-5 in Tacoma Friday, March 18 for nearly eight hours, opening back up just before 3:30 p.m. In total, there were seven victims, with one dying at the scene. A...
TACOMA, WA
WRAL News

Man found dead near burning car in Wayne County

Pikeville, N.C. — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a man found dead early Saturday morning next to a burning car. A news release from the sheriff’s office states the Patetown Volunteer Fire Department received a call to a vehicle fire around 2:55 a.m. Saturday on N.C. Highway 111 North near the Longbranch River.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WTOP

Police: Man found dead in ditch near burning vehicle

SEAFORD, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a man was found dead in a ditch not far from a burning vehicle. Police say troopers responded to a report of a vehicle fire on a property along Airport Road in Seaford early Wednesday and when they arrived, they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames.
SEAFORD, DE
wcbu.org

2 dead in fatal two-vehicle crash near Tremont

Two people are dead and six are injured after a two-vehicle crash in rural Tremont on Saturday afternoon. Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower said a UTV and truck collided at Townline Road and Locust Road. Two people in the UTV were killed in the collision. Five people in the UTV...
TREMONT, IL
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy