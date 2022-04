LAWRENCE — The day of Kansas men’s basketball’s national championship parade provided Jayhawks coach Bill Self an opportunity to reflect, look ahead and celebrate. Self thought about the experience of the 2008 title run, and how this second championship in 2022 will be more memorable for him than the first. He said winning allows everyone to benefit, and talked about what the experience means for the Lawrence community and beyond.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO