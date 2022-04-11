LaMelo, Hornets to play Trae Young, Hawks in play-in tournament

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

The regular season has come to a close and the Charlotte Hornets will shift their focus to the play-in tournament for the second-straight year.

This go-around, the Hornets will travel to Atlanta to take on Trae Young and the Hawks in the first game of the play-in tournament on Wednesday.

Each team finished the season with a 43-39 record and the two teams split their season series 2-2. Miles Bridges had great success against the Hawks this season, averaging 26.0 points per game in the four contests, including two 30+ point performances.

Last season, the Hornets fell to the Indiana Pacers in the play-in tournament, ending their chances of making the postseason.