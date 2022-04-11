ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Patrick Williams scores career-high 35 points in Bulls season finale

By Michael Mulford
 1 day ago
AP Photo/Craig Lassig

The Chicago Bulls finished out the 2021-22 regular season on Sunday night with a road victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, 124-120.

The Bulls were playing without their core of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic, who were resting ahead of the playoffs with already clinching the No. 6 seed.

In their absence, it was Patrick Williams who led the way for Chicago, scoring a career-high 35 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists while knocking down 3-of-5 from 3-point range and 12-of-14 free throws.

Ayo Dosunmu also scored a career-high, finishing with 26 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals on 9-of-18 shooting from the floor and 3-of-6 from downtown.

Check out highlights from Patrick Williams’ career-high performance below.

The Spun

5 Schools Named Possible Options For Bronny James

If Bronny James is going to play college basketball, the four-star recruit is going to have to make a decision on where to attend college at some point in the next year. The class of 2023 prospect is viewed as a top 50 recruit in the country, with offers from some notable schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Unlikely ESPN host says Lakers tried to hire him

Either the Los Angeles Lakers are out here playing 8D Parcheesi or they have completely lost their minds. Speaking Monday on “First Take,” an unlikely ESPN host revealed that the Lakers tried to hire him as an assistant coach for this season — retired ex-NBA big man Kendrick Perkins.
NBA
