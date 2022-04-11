ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IL

JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – APRIL 11TH, 2022

wmix94.com
 1 day ago

MT. VERNON, IL — On Monday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to WMIX/WDML News;. 43-year-old David Puckett of Opdyke was arrested Friday by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for Driving on a Revoked...

www.wmix94.com

Comments / 0

Related
KATV

Twenty-two arrests made in early morning drug operation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Twenty-two suspects were arrested in West Memphis early Wednesday morning in the third phase of an ongoing federal drug investigation. Operation "Money Don't Sleep" is an investigation initiated in 2015 by the DEA Little Rock District Office and the West Memphis Police Department aimed at lowering violent crime stemming from the distribution of illegal drugs.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carbondale, IL
City
Mount Vernon, IL
County
Jefferson County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Mount Vernon, IL
Crime & Safety
Jefferson County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Opdyke, IL
The Telegraph

Six face meth felony charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Cottage Hills woman was charged with a Class 2 felony related to methamphetamine. Martha A. Price, 46, of Cottage Hills, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. The case was presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department. According to court documents, on April 20, Price possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. Bail was set at $50,000.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

‘Drug den’ investigation: 17 found in house, 4 arrested

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people were recently arrested in an investigation of a “drug den.” On Wednesday, at around 6:20 p.m., the Sangamon County D.I.R.T. and the Sheriff’s Tactical Response Unit (TRU) executed a search warrant on the home of 48-year-old Mark A. Estes on North 19th Street in Springfield. Detectives said they […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WEHT/WTVW

HPD: Drug activity leads to two arrests

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – The Huntingburg Police Department (HPD) announced on their Facebook page that two suspects have received drug charges. HPD says that on March 19, first responders were dispatched to a residence at N Niehaus Trail for a possible opioid overdose. HPD says that on March 20, the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) […]
HUNTINGBURG, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Puckett
WEHT/WTVW

Escaped inmate in Western Kentucky still on the run

BENTON, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen this man? Kentucky State Police are still looking for an inmate of the Marshall County Jail after he escaped Tuesday. Gregory S. Sullivan was last seen at the Marshall County Detention Center around 11 p.m. on March 15. Police describe him as a 38-year-old white man, around 5′ […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
KMOV

Florissant teen found dead in North County hotel room

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found dead in a North County hotel room Tuesday afternoon. St. Louis County police told News 4 officers were called to the Budget Inn in the 1400 block of Dunn Rd. around 2:20 p.m. Police said the initial call was for a sudden death but further investigation revealed the death was a homicide.
FLORISSANT, MO
MyWabashValley.com

1 arrested following police chase in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A woman led police in a pursuit in Vincennes Friday before being arrested. In a Facebook post, the Vincennes Police Department reports that the pursuit began when officers were headed toward an unrelated call. According to police, while officers drove with lights and sirens activated a vehicle in front of them accelerated rapidly as if to evade the patrol vehicle.
VINCENNES, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Police#Milwaukee#Jefferson County Arrest#Mt#Wmix#Jcso#Mvpd#The Mt Vernon Pd#Jcjc
WEHT/WTVW

Case dismissed of man accused of dealing drugs

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) –  The case against a man accused of dealing drugs and causing a death has been dismissed. Todd Gardner was accused of selling drugs laced with fentanyl to Zach Goodin. Goodin died and his death was blamed on the fentanyl. The trial was scheduled to begin on April 8 but the Indiana Court of Appeals overturned a conviction […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
My Journal Courier

Police beat for Friday, March 18

Morgan County  Jacksonville Police  ARRESTS, CITATIONS  • Steven E. Easley, 41, homeless, was arrested at 4:31 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespassing, and resisting a peace officer after police said he was on property in the 400 block of South Clay Avenue from which he was prohibited and ran from them when they were trying to arrest him. • Tiffani R. Weger, 29, of Jacksonville was cited at 2:32 p.m. Thursday on a charge of visitation interference after being accused of violating a court-ordered agreement. THEFTS, BURGLARIES • A SIM card was taken Tuesday or Wednesday from a cellphone in an apartment in the 800 block of Hoagland Boulevard. Compiled by David C.L. Bauer
JACKSONVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Telegraph

Two face meth manufacturing charges

EDWARDSVILLE - Two Granite City residents were charged with methamphetamine- and weapons-related felonies Monday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Michael D. Tenllado, 42; and Steven T. Toth, 50, of the same address in the 2900 block of Warren Street, Granite City, were each charged March 21 with aggravated unlawful participation in methamphetamine manufacturing, both Enhanced Class X felonies; unlawful possession with intent to deliver of methamphetamine, both Class 1 felonies; and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, both Class 3 felonies.
GRANITE CITY, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies shooting victim

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden recently identified the victim of a shooting that happened Thursday night on Johnson Street. Coroner McFadden said the victim was 36-year-old Joshua Foreman of Danville. According to the coroner, the victim’s family has been notified. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday afternoon. The investigation is […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Woman shot in neck while driving down North Market Street

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman was shot, but is in stable condition after suffering non-life threatening wounds early Sunday morning. Authorities said that they reported to Hunters Pond Run off Twins Drive in Champaign at around 2:43 a.m. After investigation, they discovered that the victim was driving north down North Market Street when she […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Telegraph

Drug felonies charged against 4

EDWARDSVILLE - Two Michigan residents were charged Tuesday with methamphetamine trafficking. Adriann B. Pypkowski, 29, of Macomb, Michigan; and Charles D. Cowley, 28, of Detroit, were each charged March 15 with methamphetamine trafficking, an enhanced Class X felony; and unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, both Class X felonies.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy