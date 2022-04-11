ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

DSW parent company lays out plan to double owned-brand sales by 2026

By Jeena Sharma
morningbrew.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOwned brands are having a moment, and DSW parent company Designer Brands wants to step up. The company laid out a five-year financial plan on Friday, in which it aims to hit $4 billion in annual revenue and a gross...

www.morningbrew.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts.com

Today in Retail: Kroger, Bed Bath & Beyond Expand Partnership; Rihanna Joins Forbes’ List of the World’s Richest People

Today in retail, payments providers must offer value-added services to their customers, while Mastercard SpendingPulse shows continued return to pre-pandemic consumer spending. Plus, KimChi Chic Beauty line gets a retail home in 139 CVS BeautyIRL locations, lease-to-own plans are providing a boost to retailers and a solution for consumers, and Productsup secures $71 million in Series B fundraising round.
RETAIL
pymnts

Target Tests Secondhand Market With ThredUp Partnership

Target is reportedly getting into secondhand sales again with a new deal with resale company ThredUp, CNBC writes. The retailer has said it’s debuted a page on ThredUp’s site as of late March. That includes listings of women’s and kids’ apparel and accessories. Some of the...
BUSINESS
Press Democrat

Facebook’s parent company will make employees do their own laundry

The salad days of Facebook’s lavish employee perks may be coming to an end. Meta, parent company of Facebook, told employees Friday that it was cutting back or eliminating free services such as laundry and dry cleaning and was pushing back the dinner bell for a free meal to 6:30 p.m. from 6 p.m., according to seven company employees who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
BUSINESS
geekwire.com

Funding news: Former Amazon VP raises $3M for beauty shopping startup; Tagboard lands more cash

— Trendio, a stealthy Seattle startup building a video shopping service focused on beauty products, raised $3 million. The company is led by Alex Perez-Tenessa, a former vice president at Amazon who most recently led the tech giant’s U.S. Prime Video business. He also was a VP for Amazon’s global digital and physical books business, and was a vice president of beauty and personal care for CVS Health for four years before joining Amazon in 2017.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dsw#Financial Plan#The Shoe Company#Designer Brands#Dtc#Footwear News#Nike
Sourcing Journal

Robotics and Digital Apparel Company Unspun Now a B Corp

Click here to read the full article. Coming off the heels of a $7.5 million funding round, robotics and digital apparel company Unspun has achieved B Corp status, joining the likes of ethical denim brands including Outland Denim and Good American that have met the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance. The brand’s B Corp certification affirms its mission to use the power of business to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. Administered by the nonprofit B Lab, B Corp certification measures corporate performance across governance, workers, customers, community and the environment. The certification aligns with the company’s founding...
BUSINESS
104.5 KDAT

Huge Retailer Plans To Hire 50,000 Employees

One of the biggest companies in the country has plans to have mass hiring over the next few months. The United States has been experiencing a major labor shortage over the past few months. As of September of last year, there were 10 million job openings and approximately 8 million...
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Walmart Marketplace Launches New-Seller Savings

Walmart has unveiled New-Seller Savings, a limited-time Walmart Marketplace promotion that’s exclusive to new sellers, according to a Monday (April 4) company blog post. Walmart eCommerce has seen “tremendous growth in the past two years, and for sellers, big and small, looking to join a curated marketplace that focuses on trust, transparency and fairness there has never been a better time to start selling on Walmart.com,” the post says.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
geekwire.com

Tech Moves: Ex-Amazon product manager joins Shelf Engine; Nerdio adds former Microsoft exec to board; Hootsuite hires CPO

— Gavriella Schuster, a former Microsoft vice president, joined Nerdio’s board of directors. Schuster spent more than 25 years at Microsoft, where she most recently led the One Commercial Partner team. Schuster is also an ATHENA Global Leadership award winner and the co-founder of Women in Cloud and the Women in Technology Network.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Adidas
Lincoln Report

Chili’s Worker Says the Company Is ‘Stealing’ From Its Customers

According to CNBC, on average, CEOs of large companies earn $1.3 million more than their employees. Apparently, one server at a popular restaurant chain has had enough. Chile's Grill & Bar is owned by Brinker International, Inc., headquartered in Coppell, Texas. The company also operates Maggiano's Little Italy and two virtual brands: It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.
COPPELL, TX
WWD

Birimian Scales Up African Fashion Platform With Private Equity Investor

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Birimian, an investment company focused on African fashion designers, is scaling up its platform by partnering with Paris-based private equity firm Trail Capital to launch a long-term investment company aimed at fostering the continent’s first generation of global luxury brands. Trail, which holds stakes in companies including creative consulting firm Mazarine, professional beauty brand Wella and contemporary jewelry label APM Monaco, has invested an undisclosed sum in Birimian’s dedicated investment vehicle.More from WWDInstitut Français de la Mode Graduate Show 2022Looking Back at Beyoncé's Best Fashion MomentsInside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of...
BUSINESS
92.9 THE LAKE

10 Fortune 500 Companies Run By A Woman

According to experts, female CEOs are on the rise. In fact, in 2021 Fortune revealed the number of Fortune 500 companies being led by a woman is now 41! Obviously, 41 out of 500 businesses being run by a female is incredibly low. Sadly, women's leadership roles among America's largest companies only make up 8.1% of Fortune 500 chief executive positions.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
The Associated Press

Construction tech firm Mastt raises $9.5 million as it builds on overseas expansion plans

SYDNEY, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 15, 2022-- Construction technology startup Mastt has raised $9.5 million (AUD) less than 12 months after its seed round, as it aims to almost double its headcount and continue expansion abroad. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220315006353/en/. Mastt gives capital works managers...
INDUSTRY
WWD

L.L. Bean Sales Reach $1.8 Billion in 2021

Click here to read the full article. L.L. Bean continues to benefit from the pandemic-fueled consumer scurry to the outdoors. On Friday, the Maine-based retailer reported sales in 2021 hit $1.8 billion, a 14 percent increase over 2020, making it one of the company’s most successful years ever. Demand for men’s and women’s apparel also hit an all-time high last year, the company said.More from WWDWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail ConceptsUnites States Retail in the Aftermath of Police Brutality ProtestsBehind The Veil at Hermès' San Francisco Reopening Beyond heightened consumer interest, L.L. Bean attributed the strong showing...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: DoorDash Pilots Package Returns, Walmart Adds Delivery Partner, Ganni Taps NewStore

Click here to read the full article. On-demand warehousing platform Olimp Freight launched a mobile app, while PIM platform Akeneo secured $135 million in funding. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart Now Lets Online Shoppers 'Choose My Model' to Optimize FitAmazon's Rivian Vans Run Into Supply SnafusGanni Teams with Provenance to Trace Denim Supply ChainBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
foodlogistics.com

The Supply Chain Director’s Guide to Direct Store Delivery Automation Technology

**Brought to you in partnership with BlueStar and Appware Solutions**. Late deliveries and empty shelves leave consumers frustrated and store managers searching for distribution or brand alternatives. Unfortunately, recent supply chain disruptions have placed additional stress on distributors as they try to meet demand for more direct store deliveries (DSD).
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Product analytics startup Kubit lands $18M in fresh capital

CEO Alex Li says that he founded Kubit in 2018 to solve what he believes is one of the biggest pain points of the product analytics space: losing data control and lack of transparency. Previously, Li spent 10 years building mobile apps and used product analytics tools at companies including Smule, Booyah and eBay. These tools fell short of his expectations, he says, in that they often required sending data to third parties and created siloed analytics practices.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

What Do Consumers Want From CBD/Hemp Brands? New Survey

How sustainable is hemp? What are consumers looking for in CBD brands?. A new survey from market research platform Suzy answers these questions and provides other insights into this growing industry. In March, the company asked more than 1,000 Americans to provide their opinions on sustainability. The research weighed results to accurately reflect the age, ethnicity and gender of the US population.
EDUCATION
The Associated Press

Parachute Appoints Jeff Barker As Chief Financial Officer

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 15, 2022-- Parachute, the premium multi-category lifestyle brand that makes you feel at home, today announced the appointment of Jeff Barker as the company’s first Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With more than 20 years of experience leading strategic planning and financial operations at high-growth consumer brands, Barker will oversee all financial functions for Parachute, with a focus on ensuring profitable growth as the company continues to execute its long-term business strategy. Barker is the third recent C-level strategic hire for the company, as Parachute continues to purposefully expand its executive leadership team.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy