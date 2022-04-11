ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York's attorney general seeks to hold Trump in contempt of court

CBS News
CBS News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Attorney General Letitia James is looking to apply additional...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 160

Jeanette Collazo
1d ago

He's a private citizen now so he needs to be accountable for what he does anyone else would be in jail by now

Reply(25)
56
this is real
1d ago

He is a criminal. Which is why his base loves him. It’s like we’re living the movie idocracy

Reply(4)
34
Devin J
1d ago

What Isn't Dump's Being Investigated for??? Sooner or later the Truth will come to light.

Reply(2)
25
The Atlantic

A Federal Judge Just Told the Truth About Trump

Attorneys, as a class, are not typically well regarded for their writing; not for nothing do we call sentences that are incomprehensible, jargon-laden, or obfuscatory “legalese.” Yet what makes an order from Federal Judge David Carter today important is less its legal ramifications than the simple clarity of the view it offers of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.
MSNBC

Why is Trump lumping himself in with notorious criminals?

In 2018, as Donald Trump’s Russia scandal continued to make headlines, the then-president started facing unexpected legal troubles. Indeed, over the course of a single week, the Republican’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, convicted of multiple felonies, and Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, directly implicated the then-president while pleading guilty to a variety of criminal charges.
MSNBC

Will Trump ever be indicted in New York? Prosecutor's resignation offers new clues

The New York D.A. has paused the criminal probe into Trump’s finances and has signaled he will not indict him unless new evidence emerges. The top prosecutor on the case has resigned, writing in a letter “Trump is guilty of numerous felony violations” and that failing to prosecute him “is a grave failure of justice.” MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the legal implications.March 24, 2022.
Dayton Daily Magazine

“He doesn’t know what’s going on with ANYTHING!,” former White House doctor says Biden is not capable of running America, asks to resign

Since winning the Election in 2020 and taking over the White House office, America’s president Joe Biden has made numerous gaffes and mistakes during his public appearances becoming the main target of dozens of Republican representatives and health experts known to have close ties with the Republican party asking him to resign claiming he is not capable of running our country.
NBC News

Trump attempts to fix his Putin problem

WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia take place once again. ... U.S. government officials allege Russia has asked China for military equipment. ... President Biden, in Washington, D.C., addresses the National League of Cities and then hits a DNC fundraiser in the evening. ... Sarah Godlewski airs her first TV ad in Wisconsin Senate. ... And Tom Brady’s back with the Bucs.
Daily Mail

Georgia voters file lawsuit saying Marjorie Taylor Greene should be DISQUALIFIED from running in the midterms because she 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection' on January 6

A group of Georgia voters filed a lawsuit Thursday attempting to keep Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off the November ballot over her alleged role in the January 6 Capitol attack. The complaint charges that Greene 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential...
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
