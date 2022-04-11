ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rivals250 DL Monteque Rhames takes in Alabama's practice

By Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
Scarlet Nation
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama played host to many big name players over the weekend...

The Tuscaloosa News

5-star running back Richard Young reveals top seven, including Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State

Lehigh (Florida) five-star running back Richard Young trimmed his list of potential suitors significantly Sunday morning, revealing a top seven on Instagram and Twitter. Young rushed for 1,755 yards with 20 total touchdowns last season, leading the Lightning to a regional semifinal appearance in Class 7A. Young has rushed for 3,591 yards in three varsity seasons.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Epic College Softball Home Run Is Going Viral

An epic college softball home run is going viral this week. No. 16 Georgia battled No. 11 Tennessee in softball on Monday. Georgia’s Lacey Fincher put the team on her back in the bottom of the first. Fincher absolutely demolished a ball out over the left-field wall to increase...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama has been killing it in the transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide doesn’t always add players. Sometimes they lose them to other schools. Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton, who entered the portal earlier this year, announced his commitment to SMU this afternoon. Wheaton is a Garland, Texas...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: As spring winds down an updated SEC QB ranking

A month ago we took a look at how the SEC Quarterbacks stack up for the 2022 season, compared to Alabama Football’s Bryce Young. Eight of 13 SEC teams have yet to play their spring games. The one school not having a spring game is Tennessee. The Vols are said to be renovating Neyland Stadium. There is no truth to the rumor part of the stadium changes will be mesh fencing, installed to protect players, coaches and cheerleaders from thrown objects.
ALABAMA STATE
Alt 101.7

Where Was This Taken? Guess The Alabama City!

This may be the oddest picture I've ever seen taken in Alabama. HOW was this even possible?. As I was scrolling through Facebook, I came across this post of what I can guess are two parents who are transporting a swing set. The only thing is, this huge swingset was being transported ON TOP of a 4-door compact car. Talk about dedication.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Alabama Football Lands SEC Transfer Commitment

The rich keep getting richer. On Tuesday, Alabama football landed one of the top transfers in college football. Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have received a commitment from Vanderbilt transfer Tyler Steen. The former Commodore is a 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive tackle. “Bama has a great tradition of winning,” Daris...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KEYT

Vanderbilt lineman Tyler Steen transferring to Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Vanderbilt offensive tackle Tyler Steen says he is transferring to Alabama. The three-year starter, who played both tackle positions, announced his plans on Twitter. Steen could immediately compete for a starting job in the fall with Alabama replacing left tackle Evan Neal and right tackle Chris Owens. The Crimson Tide has already brought in former LSU cornerback Eli Ricks, former Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs and former Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Trowbridge's in Florence

The ice-cream-parlor-turned-lunch-hangout has been serving North Alabamians for generations. Florence's oldest restaurant to still be in its original location has been serving up North Alabamians for more than a century.
FLORENCE, AL
The Tuscaloosa News

How Alabama softball has sold out Rhoads Stadium 12 games in 2022 to set attendance records

You might have heard “Rufio, Rufio, Roll Tide Roll," come across a pair of frayed, striped crimson and white overalls in the concourse at Rhoads Stadium or seen a pink sombrero flash above the Crimson's Tide dugout. You might be lucky enough to snag a general admission seat in the Brickyard outfield seating, or you might not get a ticket at all. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

