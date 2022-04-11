ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horses killed in Northern California barn fire

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a weekend fire that ripped through a barn...

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Buffalo County barn fire kills 100 cows

ALMA, Wis. (WKBT) — A barn fire in Buffalo County killed an estimated 100 cattle Sunday according to the sheriff’s office. The Buffalo County Communications Center took the call of a fire at S1878 Hwy. N in the town of Lincoln, according to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office. Fire crews from 12 departments spanning five counties were dispatched to the...
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
Bring Me The News

2,500 hogs die in southern Minnesota barn fire

An estimated 2,500 hogs were killed in a barn fire early Thursday morning in southeastern Minnesota. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the fire was reported on the 11000 block of 55th St. SE in Eyota Township at 3:35 a.m., with deputies arriving at the farm to find a barn fully engulfed in flames.
EYOTA, MN
KEYT

Masked gunmen rob gamblers at gated Southern California home

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Police say masked gunman burst into a an illegal gambling operation at a gated Southern California home, stealing cash, jewelry and phones before fleeing. Authorities are searching for suspects in the brazen robbery late Sunday in Riverside. A police official says several people were robbed at gunpoint and one of the victims told detectives that he was hosting illegal gambling at the large home east of Los Angeles. The official says some of the robbery victims fled and have not cooperated with the police investigation. No injuries were reported.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Popculture

Popcorn Recall Issued

Popcorn snacks sold in stores across the country were recalled on Wednesday. The products could contain a milk allergen, but there is no warning on the packages. Anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to milk ingredients could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat the popcorn. According to a...
FOOD & DRINKS
WGAL

Huge fire destroys Warwick Township barn

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire destroyed a barn in Lancaster County early Wednesday morning. The fire was called out around 4:30 a.m. The location is near Dridge Hill Road and East Lexington Road in Warwick Township, which is just outside of Lititz. The property owner told WGAL News 8...
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, PA
KEYT

Body found in Kern River search for missing boy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A body has been found in the southern Sierra Nevada’s Kern River downstream from where a boy was swept away last week. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says an air unit searching the river spotted a possible body and it was recovered around 6:20 p.m. Thursday. The location was several hundred yards downstream from where the boy went missing April 2 in the Keyesville area northeast of Bakersfield. The body is only described as that of a juvenile. Identification will be made by the Kern County coroner.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KEYT

Girl, 3, recovering after dog attack at California day care

HEMET, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old girl is recovering after being attacked by a dog at a Southern California home used as a day care center. Riverside County officials say the girl suffered bite wounds to her face, arms and stomach area and received 180 stitches after the attack April 2 in Hemet. Officials say the dog’s owner claimed the animal had been in a pen and tethered in the backyard, but the young victim’s mother said the dog was inside the house. The 2-year-old pit bull mix, Bruno, remains in a secluded kennel at a shelter and could be euthanized.
HEMET, CA
KAAL-TV

VIDEO: 2,500 hogs lost in Eyota barn fire

(ABC 6 NEWS) - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said 2,500 hogs were lost in a barn fire early Thursday morning in Eyota Township. The sheriff's office said a passerby called and reported the fire just after 3:30 a.m. Deputies arrived and noted there were four large barns on the...
EYOTA, MN
KEYT

Arrest after truck with SWAT gear stolen near San Diego

SANTEE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a stolen pickup truck with police SWAT gear and weapons inside was recovered and a suspect was arrested after a pursuit near San Diego. A sheriff’s official says the silver Ford F-150 was reported stolen late Wednesday in Santee. The official says among the items believed to be inside a lockbox in the truck were a bulletproof vest and “possible firearms.” The truck was spotted about three hours later and the driver led law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit before crashing into a fire hydrant. He was arrested after a short foot chase. The incident remains under investigation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WCAX

Person killed in Cambridge barn fire identified

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say the person killed in a Cambridge barn fire Thursday is Craig Hall, 70, of Cambridge. Emergency crews responded to the home on Westman Road around noon Thursday to find a detached barn fully engulfed in flames. Police say the investigation is ongoing to determine...
CAMBRIDGE, VT
Motorious

Plymouth Belvedere Was Buried For 50 Years

Turns out, that wasn’t the ideal way to store a car for five decades. The Midwest is home to some of the most lavish attempts to garner tourist attention that the World has ever seen. From the World's largest ear of corn in Minnesota to an abundance of enormous state parks covering the area. For much of the nation, if you're not farming, you're trying to get people to notice your state. That could be a possible explanation for this particular stunt which led to the loss of one precious classic car. When you hear this story, you may feel the need to check your ears for water, but we assure you that this is too dumb to make up.
CARS
97.1 KISS FM

32 Bullet Holes in Montana Attraction Was 32 Too Many

As I was scrolling through my pictures on the old smartphone this morning, I ran across this one. He's called the "Clearwater Cow". He resides at Clearwater Junction where Highway 200 intersects Highway 87 and takes you to Seeley Lake. If you've never taken that drive, you should. Incredibly scenic....
MONTANA STATE
KEYT

California food plant fire prompts evacuations for thousands

SALINAS, Calif. (AP) — A massive fire at a Northern California food processing plant prompted authorities to tell thousands of nearby residents to evacuate and to order tens of thousands more to stay inside their homes. The fire at the Taylor Farms packaged salad plant in Salinas started Wednesday night and was still burning Thursday morning. Authorities initially said they feared the fire could generate an explosion and a plume of hazardous ammonia. But the Salinas Fire Department said later that those threats appeared to be minimal. About 2,700 people near the plant were told to evacuate and 35,000 were told to stay inside with windows closed.
SALINAS, CA
KEYT

Shooting at Southern California mall wounds 9-year-old girl

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A shooting inside a Southern California shopping mall has wounded a 9-year-old girl and authorities are seeking the attacker. San Bernardino County authorities say the shooting occurred at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville. Family members tell the Victor Valley News that the girl was shot several times. The county Sheriff’s Department says the girl was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The mall has been evacuated and closed.
VICTORVILLE, CA
WDBO

Police: California woman flew cross-country and rented Detroit-area Airbnb to meet 14-year-old

NOVI, Mich. — Police have arrested 32-year-old Stephanie Sin, whom they said traveled from California to Detroit to meet with a teenager she had met online. In an emailed statement, Novi police said they were initially called by a father who said that his son had been talking to a woman from California online. The father told police the woman had flown to Michigan and rented an Airbnb and was sending a car to the child’s house to pick him up.
NOVI, MI

