Best rooftop bar: Perry’s Restaurant

St. Patrick’s Day is tomorrow and area restaurants and bars are once again preparing for an influx of customers ready to eat corned beef, drink dark or green beer, and celebrate all things Irish to get back to some sort of normalcy. At Fiddler’s Hearth, that means live music beginning at 11 a.m. and running all day long, in addition to a limited menu with favorites such as Scotch egg and corned beef and cabbage available. For Corby’s Irish Pub, it’s mounting the 30-year old stuffed leprechaun above the bar and booking music like the Flying Sweeney’s. And at Madison Oyster Bar, it’s green beer on tap with corned beef and cabbage on the menu. Other events also are re-kicking off again this year, with the downtown St. Patrick’s Day Parade, followed by the dying of the river on the East Bank on Saturday and Villa Macri’s in Granger will host its tent party from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, with entertainment and drinks. However, not everything is back to normal just yet. DTSB is not hosting its tent party or pub crawl, which bar owners say they are disappointed about. You can read why organizers didn’t move forward with those plans in today’s Market Basket column in the South Bend Tribune.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 29 DAYS AGO