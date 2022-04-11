Best vintage store: Mercedes Bien Vintage

"Recently, many TV shows have leaned more heavily into vintage fashion for their costumes for myriad reasons, such as to more accurately reflect the time period or to incorporate unique pieces into the wardrobe," explains Layla Ilchi. "HBO’s hit teen drama Euphoria, for one, focused on fantastical fashion for its recent second season both with modern, off-the-runway styles and through vintage designer pieces. The show put a spotlight on vintage fashion with its new character Samantha, who is Maddy’s boss and has an extensive vintage collection. Costume designer Heidi Bivens worked closely with Los Angeles-based vintage store Aralda Vintage owner Brynn Jones for those scenes, where Jones supplied hundreds of vintage pieces from her own collection from designer brands like Mugler, Dior, Chanel, Versace and more."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 27 DAYS AGO