Georgetown, DC

Best vintage store: Mercedes Bien Vintage

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs second hand shopping becomes popular and the good stuff goes quicker, it can be hard to find pieces that fit your style when shopping at vintage stores. But Mercedes Bien Vintage in Adams Morgan is consistently stocked with well-curated, exciting clothes to add to your closet. The District’s...

Hello Magazine

Best vintage furniture shops in London for one-off pieces

London is a bustling hub of creativity, so it's unsurprising that the city is also home to some dazzling vintage furniture shops. From statement antiques to eccentric home furnishings and more, there are plenty of treasures troves dotted around the city for you to find incredible one-off pieces for your home.
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

These Vintage Stores Are Supplying the Fashion in Today’s Popular TV Shows

Vintage fashion has always been used in the costumes of popular TV shows, but many recent projects, such as Euphoria, And Just Like That and Halston, are bringing vintage more prominently into focus. Recently, many TV shows have leaned more heavily into vintage fashion for their costumes for myriad reasons, such as to more accurately reflect the time period or to incorporate unique pieces into the wardrobe.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Fashion and Beauty Picks from 'Euphoria' Season Two'Euphoria' Insiders Defend Working Conditions on Sam Levinson's Set: "So Much Care, So Much Love"HBO Defends "Complex Shoots" on 'Euphoria' HBO’s hit teen drama Euphoria,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Primetimer

Vintage stores are behind the fashion of shows like Euphoria, And Just Like That and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

"Recently, many TV shows have leaned more heavily into vintage fashion for their costumes for myriad reasons, such as to more accurately reflect the time period or to incorporate unique pieces into the wardrobe," explains Layla Ilchi. "HBO’s hit teen drama Euphoria, for one, focused on fantastical fashion for its recent second season both with modern, off-the-runway styles and through vintage designer pieces. The show put a spotlight on vintage fashion with its new character Samantha, who is Maddy’s boss and has an extensive vintage collection. Costume designer Heidi Bivens worked closely with Los Angeles-based vintage store Aralda Vintage owner Brynn Jones for those scenes, where Jones supplied hundreds of vintage pieces from her own collection from designer brands like Mugler, Dior, Chanel, Versace and more."
LOS ANGELES, CA

