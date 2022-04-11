First-time buyers face expensive market as mortgage rates, home prices rise

Just because mortgage rates are on the rise doesn’t mean you can’t buy a home this year. The keys will be knowing your budget, maintaining perspective and having a plan. Mortgage rates are currently averaging 4.67% — up from just 3.22% at the start of the year, according to Freddie Mac. As a result of rising rates and rising home prices, the typical mortgage payment is now $500 higher than it was at the start of the year.

MARKETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO