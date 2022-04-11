ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

First-time buyers face expensive market as mortgage rates, home prices rise

By Chris Arnold, NPR
WBUR
 1 day ago

When you combine higher home prices with higher...

www.wbur.org

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#Housing Prices#Median#Npr
Money

The 10 U.S. Cities Where Rent Prices Are Rising Fastest

Renters sitting out the most expensive homebuying market in decades are facing steep rising costs of their own. According to a new report from listing platform Realtor.com, the median rent in the 50 largest metro areas in the United States reached an all-time high of $1,792 in February, with overall rent prices climbing 17% over the past year.
HOUSE RENT
Fortune

Meet the forever renters: 1 in 3 is priced out of buying a home

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. More than any other demographic, millennials have been eschewing homeownership for years, with one in five members of the generation planning to rent forever. But if delaying buying a home was once a lifestyle choice, 2022’s strained housing market has turned it into a brutal reality.
HOUSE RENT
Money

10 Cities Where Homebuyers Are Most Likely to Face Bidding Wars

Hopeful homebuyers looking to close the deal this spring should prepare for some serious competition. According to a new report from real estate brokerage Redfin, buyers are encountering more bidding wars than they have at any point since the beginning of the pandemic. In February, 68.8% of offers written by...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has Run Out of Homes For Sale

There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year.  Among the reasons for the January rise in […]
REAL ESTATE
Money

'I Wouldn’t Freak Out Yet.' 6 Tips for Buying a House When Mortgage Rates Are Rising

Just because mortgage rates are on the rise doesn’t mean you can’t buy a home this year. The keys will be knowing your budget, maintaining perspective and having a plan. Mortgage rates are currently averaging 4.67% — up from just 3.22% at the start of the year, according to Freddie Mac. As a result of rising rates and rising home prices, the typical mortgage payment is now $500 higher than it was at the start of the year.
MARKETS
money.com

4 Reasons Higher Mortgage Rates Are Actually Good for Homebuyers

After years of decreasing mortgage rates, buyers are now facing rates above 4% for the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic. While sub-3% rates were initially a boon for homebuyers and refinancers, higher rates could be a blessing in disguise for an overheated housing market. Since the start of...
REAL ESTATE
Kiplinger

Fed Is Raising Interest Rates. How Do Retirees Benefit?

Potential homebuyers frowned at the Fed’s mid-March quarter-point rate hike because they can expect mortgage rates to continue to climb steadily, as they have since January. Freddie Mac’s weekly research bulletin shows that between Jan. 20 and March 24, rates for 30-year mortgages increased more than 1.1 percentage points. A review by the Mortgage Bankers Association revealed that the higher rates are starting to dampen homebuying, with purchases declining by 6% week over week. We have to wait to see whether slowing sales affect how the Fed adjusts its rates.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy