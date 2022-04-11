Biden takes new actions to address rising gun violence

Progressive House Democrats are calling on President Biden to take a number of executive actions relating to immigration, including expanding protections from deportation, ending the Title 42 public health order, and limiting detention for those who come into the country illegally. The Congressional Progressive Caucus issued a list of recommendations...
U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin might use the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine as a pretext to order a new campaign to interfere in American politics, U.S. intelligence officials have assessed. Intelligence agencies have so far not found any evidence that Putin has authorized measures like...
The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says it is facing an “unprecedented” turnover of prosecutors as gun violence in Portland is on pace to eclipse last year’s historic record. Chief Deputy District Attorney Kirsten Snowden said Thursday that 12 to 15 deputy district attorneys have left...
As rising violent crimes dominate national headlines, Matter of Fact takes a deeper look at the long standing issues underlying the violence. Correspondent Jessica Gomez heads to Jackson, Mississippi, plagued by the highest per capita murder rate in the country, to see how police and community members are working to bring those numbers down.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Officials from the city, county and federal level along with community-based organizations working to end the string of gun violence gave a status report on their coordinated efforts on Thursday morning. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler was joined by Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig Gabriel, Chief Deputy District...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Activists with the group BUILD held a meeting to come up with solutions to gun violence in Lexington. BUILD is made up of congregations in the city. Hundreds of community members were there. Lexington has had six gun-related homicides this year, and BUILD is pushing for...
A Republican Senate hopeful has compared Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, warning that the terrorist was also once considered a "hero." Bitcoin millionaire Bruce Fenton, who joined the New Hampshire Republican primary four days ago, told WMUR that "there's so many parallels right now between Ukraine and the Taliban." "Remember, as Zelensky is a hero now, Osama bin Laden was once considered a hero," he said. He claimed that articles were talking about "leading his army on a road to peace" and that the James Bond film The Living Daylights was based on...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland leaders in law enforcement and criminal justice addressed the topic of gun violence within the city head-on during a virtual moderated Q & A session by the Portland Peace Initiative on Tuesday night. The event was organized by the pastor of Vancouver Avenue First Baptist...
Sarah Ortiz is all too familiar with domestic violence. When the mother of three separated from her husband, she told a court he dragged her out of bed and shoved her down onto the kitchen floor. But she said it was the daily insults that hurt the most. The belittling comments that made her feel worthless.
Seven weeks into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, casualties continue to rise. According to the Mayor of Mariupol, at least 5,000 people have died in that city alone — more than 200 of them children. Late last week, a bomb blast at the Kramatorsk railway station killed dozens, most...
NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Hochul announced that New York state will be taking action to make accessing public records easier for residents. According to the Governor’s Office, the state will be building on efforts to streamline the Freedom of Information Law process. Under FOIL, an agency must make records available for public inspection and copying, except […]
Comments / 0