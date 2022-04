When I was a child, my family would spend a night as we got closer to Easter, and we would color Easter eggs. My mother would hard boil them, chill them, and we would get ready for the Easter Bunny to come. Those eggs would then get hidden in our house, and we would hunt for them on Easter Sunday. Once they were found and collected, they were then used for egg salad sandwiches.

