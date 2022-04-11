ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kerrang! Awards 2022: Nominations are now open!

Kerrang
 1 day ago

Yes! The Kerrang! Awards are back! After you-know-what ruined any idea of fun for the past two years, the biggest and most raucous party of the year is returning this June. And we need your help. The Kerrang! Awards is all about you, the fans,...

www.kerrang.com

country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
loudersound.com

Watch the video for new Pink Floyd song Hey Hey Rise Up

Pink Floyd have unveiled the video for brand new track Hey Hey Rise Up - the British legends' first new original music they've recorded together as a band since 1994’s The Division Bell. Proceeds from sales of the song will go towards Ukraine Humanitarian Relief. The band announced earlier...
MUSIC
Kerrang

Watch Creeper’s sensational K! Pit performance – with a fan-chosen set

Rounding off a little tour of the UK, Southampton punks and Kerrang! favourites Creeper tore Blondies to pieces in The K! Pit with Dead Man's Fingers Rum. Packing 50 of their biggest fans into our favourite London dive bar, the floor didn't stop moving for one second during the seven-song set. But this wasn't just any set, it was picked by fans with a little help from Ross' spinning cardboard wheel. It's just as hi-tech as it sounds.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

UK proggers Solstice tease pre-orders for their seventh album

Solstice are working on their seventh studio album, which they describe as "next level" and they need your help to fund it. The UK proggers' last album, Sia, was released in late 2020 and showcased the work of new vocalist Jess Holland who will play an even bigger role on their upcoming album.
ROCK MUSIC
Kerrang

Live review: Ghost, London The O2

“It’s nice to see you all again! I hope it hasn’t been too shite for you!” proclaims Tobias Forge, as Ghost return to the UK after nearly three years away. Tonight marks the biggest headline show on their biggest-ever run on these shores, and with latest offering Impera hitting Number Two in the UK albums chart, a party atmosphere fills the arena in anticipation for probably the most brilliantly eccentric metal band in the world right now.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Lil Lotus and Magnolia Park announce UK co-headline shows

Lil Lotus and Magnolia Park have announced several UK co-headline tour dates this summer, with support from Smrtdeath. After they play Slam Dunk North on June 3 and Slam Dunk South the next day, their short tour will head to Birmingham's Mama Roux's, Manchester's Rebellion and The Loft in Southampton.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Rebel Wilson pens emotional tribute as she bids farewell to beloved home

Major changes are coming Rebel Wilson's way. The star is reminiscing as she bids farewell to a huge aspect of her life. Following the announcement that she was putting on the market her fabulous Sydney home, the actress just revealed to fans through a series of Instagram Stories that the house has officially sold.
CELEBRITIES
Kerrang

Kurt Cobain movie Last Days has been adapted into an opera

The Royal Opera House have announced details of a new production entitled Last Days, which has been adapted from the 2005 film of the same name. The movie itself was written, directed and produced by Gus Van Sant and told a fictionalised account of Kurt Cobain's final days before his death in 1994. Now, this adaptation of the Nirvana frontman's story will play out via an opera, staged at London's Linbury Theatre this coming October.
MOVIES
Kerrang

Album review: Superlove – Colours

On first listen, the debut full-length from Superlove is baffling. On second listen, these bloated songs are just irritating. That multi-instrumentalist duo Jacob Rice and Jonathan Worgan self-produced Colours makes sense – they’ve crammed so many ideas into each track it feels like no-one else was around to ask whether they should.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Slam Dunk announce stage splits for 2022

The countdown to Slam Dunk is on, with the festival dropping their full stage splits ahead of this June's pair of fests. And with four headliners – Alexisonfire, Neck Deep, Sum 41 and Dropkick Murphys – Slam Dunk have chosen to make three main stages for their 2022 bash, with staggered set times to avoid missing your favourite bands. There's also a further two smaller stages, hosting even more of the best in rock and alternative.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Avril Lavigne and MOD SUN get engaged in Paris: “It felt like time stood still”

Congratulations are in order for Avril Lavigne and MOD SUN, who've just announced that they're engaged!. The rock star couple revealed the news online yesterday (April 7), sharing that MOD had proposed on a boat in Paris, with a stunning heart-shaped ring. "I had a dream where I proposed in Paris," he wrote alongside a photo of the moment. "I pulled out a ring + asked you to wear it. I grabbed your hand + took one last breath. I said “will you marry me?” + she said “yes”. I love you forever Avril."
CELEBRITIES
Kerrang

Machine Head announce new album ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN

Huge Machine Head news! The band have just announced details of their upcoming 10th album ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN – the follow-up to 2018's Catharsis. The record will be out in full on August 26 via Nuclear Blast x Imperium Recordings, and sees Robb Flynn and co. getting conceptual across its 13 tracks: based around two main characters – Ares and Eros – ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN sounds futuristic, violent and with plenty to chew on…
ROCK MUSIC
NME

Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite announces new memoir

Mogwai‘s Stuart Braithwaite has announced details of a memoir – find out all about Spaceships over Glasgow: Mogwai and Misspent Youth below. The book is set to land on September 1 via White Rabbit Publishing, and will tell the story of Braithwaite’s childhood in Scotland, through his musical beginnings and decades-long career with Mogwai.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Kerrang

twenty one pilots’ incredible Scaled And Icy livestream is hitting cinemas

A year on from the album’s release, twenty one pilots will be bringing Scaled And Icy to the big screen!. The duo – Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun – have just announced details of the twenty one pilots ‘Cinema Experience’ on May 19 (and again for an encore at select locations on May 22), bringing their mind-blowing 2021 livestream to movie theatres.
MOVIES
Kerrang

Queen Kwong returns with new single, On The Run, featuring Roger O’Donnell

Queen Kwong is back and has shared a brand-new single, On The Run, featuring The Cure's Roger O’Donnell on keys and synths. The musician – real name Carré Callaway – explains of the track: “On The Run is the song that inspired the record’s title, Couples Only. It’s a romantic, slow-dance-sounding song, but if you listen carefully, the lyrics are more realistic and self-aware. I spent a lot of my life confusing dramatic, whirlwind, fleeting romance with true love but they’re not the same thing. Mature, healthy, loving relationships can be quite boring, and even though that’s what I want, it’s also what I’ve always run from.”
MUSIC
NewsTimes

New Grunge Supergroup Featuring Members of Soundgarden and Nirvana Drops Debut LP

Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil, Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, and Soundgarden and Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron have joined forces to form 3rd Secret. The new supergroup also features Bubba Dupree, guitarist for trailblazing D.C. hardcore outfit Void, and vocalists Jennifer Johnson and Jillian Raye, who also perform with Novoselic’s other band, Giants in the Trees.
ROCK MUSIC
Kerrang

GRAMMYs executive producer apologises for 2022 In Memoriam omissions such as Joey Jordison

A week on from the 2022 GRAMMYs, executive producer Ben Winston has apologised for the annual In Memoriam segment – which this year left out Joey Jordison. As was pointed out online as soon as the video had finished playing, the iconic Slipknot drummer had been nominated several times, and was in attendance at the ceremony in 2006 to collect the GRAMMY given to Slipknot for Best Metal Performance. However, Joey wasn't featured in this year's In Memoriam video tribute (though he was in the long list on their website), much to the disappointment of the metal community.
MUSIC

