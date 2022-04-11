The Kerrang! Awards 2022: Nominations are now open!

Queen Kwong is back and has shared a brand-new single, On The Run, featuring The Cure's Roger O’Donnell on keys and synths. The musician – real name Carré Callaway – explains of the track: “On The Run is the song that inspired the record’s title, Couples Only. It’s a romantic, slow-dance-sounding song, but if you listen carefully, the lyrics are more realistic and self-aware. I spent a lot of my life confusing dramatic, whirlwind, fleeting romance with true love but they’re not the same thing. Mature, healthy, loving relationships can be quite boring, and even though that’s what I want, it’s also what I’ve always run from.”
