ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Safeway and Albertsons "Walk-in Wednesdays" hiring event this April

nbcrightnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON STATE - Safeway and Albertsons are introducing "Walk-in Wednesday" hiring fair to fill hundreds of job openings within Washington State during the month of April. Job seekers are invited to apply online for any position they...

www.nbcrightnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts.com

Walmart Marketplace Launches New-Seller Savings

Walmart has unveiled New-Seller Savings, a limited-time Walmart Marketplace promotion that’s exclusive to new sellers, according to a Monday (April 4) company blog post. Walmart eCommerce has seen “tremendous growth in the past two years, and for sellers, big and small, looking to join a curated marketplace that focuses on trust, transparency and fairness there has never been a better time to start selling on Walmart.com,” the post says.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WFXR

AeroFarms holding 2-day hiring event in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — AeroFarms, the world’s largest vertical indoor farm facility based in Southside, is looking to hire more than 100 people during a two-day hiring event in Danville this week. The event is being held at the Institute of Advanced Learning on Slayton Avenue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March […]
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

McDonald’s restaurants in Virginia host drive-up hiring event Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - McDonald’s restaurant franchises in Virginia are looking to hire 500 employees to support more than 180 locations throughout Roanoke, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Norfolk, Richmond and Shenandoah. McDonald’s will host a Drive-Up Hiring Day, “offering candidates a convenient way to apply,” according to the company....
ROANOKE, VA
Axios Des Moines

Hy-Vee announces layoffs as company phases "COVID projects"

Hy-Vee laid off an undisclosed number of employees earlier this week as the company transitions into a "post-COVID world," officials told Axios on Wednesday.Driving the news: Additional positions were hired for "COVID-related projects" that are no longer needed, said Tina Potthoff, vice president of communications for Hy-Vee.The majority of the people who were terminated were offered jobs in the grocery stores, she said. But those positions and wages may have differed from their initial job.Between the lines: Potthoff declined to share what departments were reduced, but one former employee who posted on LinkedIn about their termination Wednesday came from a corporate position.Employees who reported layoffs to KCCI were in corporate and technology roles, according to the TV station.Of note: Separate from the layoffs, Hy-Vee is also reducing the number of stores that offer Aisles Online services, like curbside pickup.The change comes as the company faces a worker shortage in its retail stores.Hit reply: Were you or someone you know recently laid off by Hy-Vee? Email us at desmoines@axios.com and share your story.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
pymnts

As More Baristas Unionize, Starbucks Hires Worker-Relations Specialist to Be Strategy Chief

More Starbucks stores have been unionizing, and this has led the company to hire a new strategy chief, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday (April 8). Six New York state cafes voted last week to join Starbucks Workers United, which was formed to help the first Buffalo locations unionize late last year. The votes were the first since Howard Schultz, the longtime leader of the company, returned Monday as interim CEO.
LABOR ISSUES

Comments / 0

Community Policy