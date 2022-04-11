City Launches New Workforce Development Program to Offer Trainings and Certifications To South Bend Residents

The Department of Community Investment announced today the launch of Upskill SB, a new workforce development program targeting job seekers, professionals, and recent high school or college graduates to earn industry-level job certifications. By offering a wide range of training options and reimbursing certification costs, Upskill SBaims to develop highly skilled workers in South Bend and retain high quality jobs in the region.

The program will accept 10-15 South Bend residents and will assist in identifying training and certifications that best fit each participant’s career interests and goals. Through Upskill SB, the City will reimburse 100% of exam costs and at least 50% of any training costs, with additional financial aid available for qualifying participants. Those who do not have access to a computer or broadband internet may also be eligible for technology reimbursements. Participants will be able to network with their cohort at the Technology Resource Center through study, office hours, and enrollment in the Tech Mentorship Program.

“We are excited to launch this program that will create economic opportunity for residents while also fostering a sense of community through collaborative studying and training,” said Director of Civic Innovation, Madi Rogers.

Certifications and other industry-level credentials give workers more specific education and training than traditional college degrees and can bump salaries by double-digit percentage points on average.

“Certifications drive economic development,” said Angelina Billo, Director of Business Development, “They provide industry-standard credentials for employees to advance and allow our local businesses to stay competitive in a global marketplace.”

Participants must hold a high school diploma or equivalent and must be a resident of South Bend. Residents can apply to the program and find more information at southbendin.gov/upskillSB. The application will remain open until the cohort is full or until June 3.