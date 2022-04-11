ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Three Takeaways from Manchester City vs Liverpool

By Emmanuel Odey
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a football spectacle that lived up to the billing. Manchester City and Liverpool gave football fans all over the world a great game to watch as two of the best teams in England at the moment went head-to-head in the battle for the Premier League title. City...

bitterandblue.sbnation.com

5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Crucial Win over Manchester United

What a swing of emotions. Wednesday night was just about the deepest despair I can remember in my decade of supporting Everton, but Saturday afternoon was so much different. Everton pulled off an improbable 1-0 win over Manchester United at Goodison Park, giving them life yet again in the relegation dogfight. Hope is far from lost, especially after Watford and Burnley also both lost this weekend.
Why Conor Gallagher cannot play against Chelsea in the FA Cup semifinal

When the FA Cup semifinal draw was made a couple weeks ago and Chelsea got paired with Crystal Palace, the first question that came to mind almost immediately was whether Conor Gallagher would be able to play against us?. Loanees are not eligible to play against their parent clubs in...
Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 2-2 Pool

Manchester City 2. Kevin De Bruyne (5’), Gabriel Jesus (36’) Liverpool 2, Diogo Jota (13’), Sadio Mané (46’) Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City draw after playing a real nice and professional match. They deserved more. A dogged result though as it could be and maybe should have seen City win by one more. A strong side is what Pep started with and with good performances from the lads they dominated most of the match, though fell short of the win.
Manchester City Receive Key Fitness Boost Ahead of Atletico Madrid and Liverpool Ties

Manchester City have had the good fortune to stay relatively healthy in terms of first-team fitness since the start of the season. While many members of the starting XI earlier in the campaign were slow to return from the off-season - owing largely to the demands on individuals following their respective recoveries from COVID-19 - there have been only a few major injuries at the Etihad Stadium this term.
April 11th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your half-weekly dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advise on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We've got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don't need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We've got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Klopp Talk: “It Was Like A Boxing Fight”

Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City tonight proved to be everything we expected it to be. There were chances at both ends, excellent goals, last-ditch tackles, tactical fouls, and desperate defending. There were nervy moments throughout and the match felt like it was resting on a knife’s edge for the full 90 minutes; capable of leaning one way or the other at any time but never actually tilting to either side.
Two Up, Two Down: Can you pick out the big positives & negatives from Sunderland’s performance?

It’s fair to say that Bailey Wright has been one of Sunderland’s most consistent players this season, and I don’t feel as though he gets enough credit for it. It’s amazing really when you remember back to the summer, where it appeared he was going to be bombed out to Wigan. Imagine if we had? He’s better off in our team than theirs, and I’m thankful that things worked out well for us in the end.
‘I will go back to Brazil’: Fernandinho confirms plans to leave Manchester City this summer

Manchester City club captain Fernandinho has announced he plans to leave the club at the end of the season, with boss Pep Guardiola seemingly taken aback by the news.Fernandinho, who joined City from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013, has not been a regular starter this term and is out of contract in the summer having signed a 12-month contract extension last year.Speaking before Wednesday night’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Atletico Madrid, the 36-year-old former Brazil midfielder said he would not be staying for a 10th campaign.Asked if he expected to still be at the Etihad Stadium next season, he...
Throwing a much-needed dose of Neil Warnock into Man City v Liverpool

The Fiver is all about self-improvement and finds itself incapable of watching a football match without learning the now traditional “five things”. While we already knew that Manchester City and Liverpool were both quite good at football, Sunday’s ding-dong at least served to reinforce that view, even if Liverpool were uncharacteristically poor in the first half before getting what one assumes was a gegen-rocket up the collective backside from Jürgen Klopp at the break.
