Yakima, WA

Hey Yakima Time to Thank Those We Call When We Need Help!

By Lance Tormey
News Talk KIT
 1 day ago

This is a week to celebrate and recognize those who are on the other side of the phone line when we're in trouble. The City of Yakima is celebrating the second full week of April (April 10-16) as National Telecommunicators Week. The week honors the men and women who are the...

newstalkkit.com

YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Need Help After The Pandemic? County Offering ARPA Help!

If you are a business owner or just live in Yakima County you can now apply for some COVID-19 relief. Help is available through the ARPA program apply today. The county is now accepting applications for the 2022 American Rescue Plan Act for ARPA grant allocations from "local businesses, not-for-profit service providers, individuals/households, and other agencies for projects that will benefit the Yakima community. County officials say funding is available through Federal relief funds allocated to the County to aid in the COVID-19 pandemic response and recovery." The funding is set to be allocated to applicants within the "eligible categories outlined in the US Department of the Treasury Overview of the Final Rule and the National Association of Counties-Overview of the US Treasury Final Rule for ARPA Fiscal Recovery Funds. In addition to these Project Categories, projects must align with an Expenditure Category as set forth by the United States Department of the Treasury."
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima, What Can We Do To Be As Happy As Finland?

Our beautiful sunsets? A bottle of Yakima Valley wine or craft beer? The sight of an apple orchard in full spring bloom? A lazy float down the Yakima River in the hot August sun? A hike thru the wildflowers on Mt Rainiere? The anticipation of the change in each of our four seasons?
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Gas Is Up! Time For A Drive Down The Valley

If you're filling the tank Monday officials at GasBuddy say it's the day you'll save the most money at the pump. However compared to last week average gasoline prices in Yakima are up 3.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.61 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

How To Make 48th and Washington Safer? City Has Options

Yakima City Streets officials are looking at a number of options to make a Yakima intersection, 48th Avenue and Washington Avenue safer for drivers. City officials are studying options for the intersection after seeing numerous crashes at the intersection over the last several years. A deadly crash prompted city officials...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Be Careful It’s Been A Busy Month For Yakima Firefighters!

Yakima Firefighters were busy with a house fire Sunday, April 10 in the 1200 block of East Chestnut Avenue. Firefighters were called to the home at about 2:15 pm Sunday. As soon as they arrived they found the heavy smoke and fire coming from the back smoke coming from the eaves on all sides of the home.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Attention Yakima! Free Diaper Supply Give-Away Every Fridays

There are times when money is tight, you don't know where you're going to get the extra cash for the essentials but you need them regardless, especially when it comes to your little babies. They have very specific needs that must be met. Thankfully there are options for the community and one of them is coming up this Friday, April 8th, 2022, and the next Friday and the next and the next!
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Valley How Does Your Garden Grow? Free Classes Coming Soon

Spring has sprung and the gardens are just beginning to show off their colors. I've seen lilac buds about to bloom and the daffodils have been flowering for a few weeks. If you planned ahead you might have created some starters for vegetables and more indoors and if you didn't you could take advantage of the upcoming sale from Yakima's Master Gardeners.
YAKIMA, WA

