LOVELAND – Interstate 25 widening and US Highway 34 bridge reconstruction continues as the Colorado Department of Transportation progresses on the second section of the new US 34 bridge over I-25. After needing to reschedule several times for weather, crews will now be pouring the new concrete deck on the new portion of the US 34 bridge during nighttime hours on Tuesday.

LOVELAND, CO ・ 29 DAYS AGO