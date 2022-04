Spring has officially sprung, making space for more daylight, warmer days, and—you guessed it—spring cleaning. If you’re like me, you’re revamping your closet and giving the bathroom a solid scrub-down. While our homes are top of mind and get all the TLC when it comes to cleaning, there is another area in our lives that could use a good sprucing up with the change in seasons: our wellness routines. Just like we organize and declutter our space with the transition from winter to spring, we should refresh our well-being rituals.

