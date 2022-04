This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Wednesday night, Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of South Prospect Avenue in reference to a Domestic Assault that occurred earlier in the evening. The victim stated that her child's father hit her in the face, breaking her glasses and causing injury. Porter N. White, 62, of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail. White was placed on a 24-hour hold pending state charges of Domestic Assault in the 3rd Degree.

