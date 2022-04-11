ymca memberships

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - If you work out at the Jackson YMCA, you now have more chances to get that cardio in. The Y’s Summit Township Branch, located on Ferguson Road, is now open 24 hours a day. YMCA members will have to sign up to get the 24-hour access and purchase a key fob for $24.
SAN ANTONIO — The 19th annual Síclovía event will be taking place Sunday, March 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event is designed to provide a safe space for residents to get active, explore and play, the YMCA says. The Southtown Route will stretch from...
Get your head in the game when it comes to health and wellness at the Bedford YMCA! The Bedford Chamber of Commerce is hosting their first ever health and wellness fair providing helpful tips and fun for the whole family.
OIL CITY, Pa. – The Oil City YMCA has a new and exciting yoga program through the month of April: Paddleboard Yoga. The YMCA has partnered with Trailasana Yoga Studio to offer Paddleboard Yoga in the pool. Paddleboard Yoga is a great way to improve balance, gain core strength, and connect with friends.
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you have always wanted to be a lifeguard, now is your chance! The YMCA will offer lifeguard pre-requisite classes for anyone looking to get their lifeguard certification. Classes are held on evenings and weekends. Students must attend all classes and pass both written and water skills tests. Registration is open […]
PARK FALLS, Wis. (WSAW) - Input is needed from people living in Park Falls and surrounding areas about a future YMCA. Earlier this month, the city of Park Falls received a $5.6 million grant to construct the YMCA. Currently, a groundbreaking is slated for 2022 and final construction is to be completed in 2023.
JOPLIN, Mo. — Before we get out of here — the Joplin Family Y has a full week of special activities lined up. Specifically, for kids. They tend to do that the week of spring break. Today, one of those activities was a dance class, one of two orchestrated today by Gerrie-Ellen Johnston, a retired dance instructor at Missouri Southern.
The YMCA Lally Early Learning Center is working with a hospital in Ukraine to collect immediate donations of unopened and unexpired first-aid supplies, personal hygiene products. Officials said donations are being excepted until Friday, March 25.
SPOKANE, Wash. – Are you or someone you know searching for a summer job?. The YMCA of the Inland Northwest is looking to fill several full-time, part-time and summer-only positions in aquatics and summer day camps. Summer is typically a very busy time for the YMCA as kids are...
The Sheridan County YMCA has developed a wide variety of camps with the intent to keep every child learning and engaged throughout the summer season. Specialty camp registration opens for YMCA members at 8 a.m. on April 4. Non-members can register beginning at 8 a.m. on April 7. Specialty camps...
