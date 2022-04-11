ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Man Who Shot Reagan Takes Shot at Music in Upcoming New York Concert

By Will Phillips
 1 day ago
John Hinckley Jr., the man who attempted to assassinate 40th President of the Untied States, Ronald Reagan, will play a Brooklyn concert this summer, it was recently announced. Hinckley will be joined by "special guests," according to a tweet from promoter Scenic Presents. It is not known what type...

Primetimer

Jimmy Kimmel on Marjorie Taylor Greene: "She's a snowflake and a sociopath at the same time -- a 'snowciopath'"

Kimmel railed against the far right U.S. representative from Georgia for saying she was filing a report with the Capitol Police against him for mocking her with a Will Smith slap joke, calling out the irony of her trying to cancel him while railing against cancel culture. Kimmel also mocked Greene for reporting him to Capitol Police but not supporting the same police force in wake of the U.S. Capitol Takeover.
GEORGIA STATE
US News and World Report

Suspect Arrested After 5 Homeless Men Shot in Washington, New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A suspect in shootings of five homeless men, two fatally, in Washington and New York, was taken into custody on Tuesday by federal agents in Washington, but New York police said investigators were still gathering evidence to charge him with the New York crimes. Gerald Brevard, 30, of...
WASHINGTON, DC
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Releases Footage Of Man Shot By Troopers In Buffalo

New York State Attorney General Letitia James has released videos of a man being shot by a New York State Police Trooper in downtown Buffalo. The incident took place on February 12, 2022, after the officers tried to stop the man who was allegedly driving erratically. In the video, Trooper Nigro can be seen trying to grab the driver through the driver's side window. He is verbally instructing the driver to get out of the vehicle, saying "get the f*%k out multiple times. The driver refuses and can be heard saying "go away" and "no." The man, 38-year-old James Huber of North East, Pennsylvania, has his left hand on the steering wheel and his right hand on the gear shift. The officer has his weapon pointed right at Huber's head, in very close proximity. Then Trooper Nigro shoots the man. It is not clear from the video if the man had any type of weapon or posed any threat, but he was still sitting in the car when he was shot. It sounds like the Trooper fired two gunshots into the vehicle. The car ended up crashing and landing with the passenger side down on the ground.
BUFFALO, NY
Nieman Lab

“‘The truth’ was not true”: Two journalists are using unsealed documents and social media to reconstruct gray areas of Mexican history

On May 15, 1992, Rosalino Sánchez Félix, better known as Chalino Sánchez, was performing his first sold-out show in Culiacan, Sinaloa. What had been a special night for Chalino, who was singing in his hometown, took a turn when someone in the crowd passed him a note. He read it, his demeanor changed, and he continued singing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried Dead at 67

Gilbert Gottfried, the famously ribald comedian and actor with one of the most recognizable voices in entertainment, has died at the age of 67. The Gottfried family confirmed the star’s death on social media. “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” they wrote. “In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”
CELEBRITIES
Take A Lantern-Lit Ghost Tour Of This Haunted City In Upstate NY

There's no haunted tour like one that's led by a creepy guy with a lantern. But who are we kidding? We'd do anything to see a ghost in person too. The Greater Adirondack Ghost and Tour Company is hosting lantern-lit guided ghost tours in Plattsburgh, New York later this month. You'll learn the stories of the ghostly legends of the city, as you're led along the beautiful Saranac River.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
