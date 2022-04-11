ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Chris Rock's 'Ego Death World Tour' making stop in San Antonio

By Andrea Carden
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO - Comedian Chris Rock has announced a stop in San Antonio at the Majestic Theatre on his 'Ego Death World Tour' in 2022. The show will be on November 10 at 8:00 p.m. He has enjoyed success in film and television as a...

