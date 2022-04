Technology adoption in B2B payments has reached a new level. COVID and work from home sped up the pace of change, and over the last two years, we’ve seen a dramatic shift toward electronic payments and payment automation. According to the 2022 AFP Payments Cost Benchmark Report, business check use is declining, ACH payments are rising, virtual card use is rising, and the number of companies planning to automate payments is also growing.

