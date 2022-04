The U.S. Department of Labor is suing a local eye doctor and his Amsterdam practice. You may remember Dr. David Kwiat. The ophthalmologist claimed civil rights violations and mental anguish in a federal lawsuit against Primal: Your Local Butcher Shop in Saratoga County. This came after the shop refused to serve him because he wouldn't wear a mask during the state mandate.

